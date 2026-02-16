A Nigerian lady got many people emotional on social media after she shared what she saw at the house of Ifunanya’s parents

The individual mentioned that she visited the house of Ifunanya Nwangene’s parents to pay her condolences after the singer’s death

She, however, mentioned that she saw something that made her heart skip during her visit to the house and posted a video of what she saw

A young Nigerian lady speaks out after witnessing something heartbreaking at the entrance during her visit to the house of Ifunanya Nwangene’s parents.

Ifunanya Nwangene is a gospel singer who died on 31 January 2026 after being bitten by a snake in her apartment in Abuja.

Lady shares emotional video from Ifunanya Nwangene’s parents’ house. Photo Source: Tiktok/endowedglowy, Facebook/Ifunanya Nwangene

Lady visits Ifunanya's parents

Since her death, several friends and colleagues have shared positive memories about her, including an old schoolmate who spoke about a gift Ifunanya Nwangene gave her 10 years ago at university.

Aam, who was also very close to Ifunanya Nwangene, explained that he was with her in the hospital when she died in his arms. He also shared what he noticed about her lips and tongue immediately after she was pronounced dead.

Aside from these individuals, another friend shared how he followed the ambulance carrying her body and what he saw inside it after her death.

As stories about Ifunanya Nwangene continue to trend, a young lady, @endowedglowy, explained that she had visited the house of the late gospel singer’s parents.

In the video, the young lady said she saw something that made her heart skip.

Speaking about her visit to the late singer’s parents in her TikTok video, she said:

"Guys, join me as I head out to pay a condolence visit to Nanyah's parents. God, here I am, crying after my own father's death, this one is worse. It's more painful, honestly."

"So let's go say sorry. Losing a child is a big deal. Please join me, let's go. I'm here, I'm already in the house."

At the end of the video, just as she was about to enter the apartment of the late singer’s parents, she saw something at the door.

Lady spots funeral list of Ifunanya Nwangene during visit. Photo Source: Tiktok/endowedglowy, Facebook/Ifunanya Nwangene

Lady enters house of Ifunanya's parents

She saw the funeral attendance list of Ifunanya Nwangene and her picture, which made her heart skip.

She added a caption to the video that read:

"It felt like a dream as my heart skipped seeing this."

Watch the video below:

