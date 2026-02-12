The mother of Nanyah, who died from a snakebite, has shared her last conversation with her daughter before her death

She showed the last WhatsApp chat they had before she died and spoke about her daughter’s singing talent in the choir

What she said got people talking, as many took to the comments to mourn the deceased, sparking mixed reactions

Patricia Nwangene, the mother of a rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah, who died from a snakebite, has broken her silence.

She shows the last WhatsApp chat she sent to her daughter before her death.

Nanyah, 26, reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Nanyah’s mother shows their last WhatsApp chat

The heartbroken woman mourned her daughter and shared her fondest memories with the deceased singer.

In an interview with BBC Igbo, Ifunanya’s mother spoke about how her daughter never joked with the things of God.

She said (translated from Igbo):

“Ifunanya was my daughter who never joked with the things of God. Her singing is the talent that God gave to her. When she was in Enugu, she was with the choir. When she went to Abuja, she had to find a way to make sure she’s in the choir in Abuja. She went to The Voice Nigeria.”

She also showed the last chat she and her daughter had on January 28, 2026, just 3 days before she died.

See the chat below:

Nanyah's mother shows her last conversation with her daughter who died from a snakebite on January 31, 2026. Photo: @bbcnewsigbo

Reactions trail Nanyah's mother's last chat

@chinuju said:

"Her ‘star’ was so bright , so much talent and humility, she is a true child of God, whoever did this will be judged."

@papaemeka said:

"such a sad way to leave the world. Eternal rest grant unto her o lord and let thy perpetual light shine upon her."

@bestbangng said:

"This is heart wrenching. May God console you all and grant her eternal rest. Nigeria is a d3ath trap. It’s so unfortunate. Rest well Angel."

@lord_zakka said:

"Chaiii her death started when the hospital people untied her hand they do not suppose to untie it... This is really painful."

@okadaman123 said:

"Don't worry daddy and mummy .... You will all meet her again in a better place ... In a world without death.... Sooner or later .... You will meet her .... God is kind and will rejoin us with all our loved ones who departed."

Catholic priest shares dream about late Nanyah

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest who knew singer Nanyah mentioned what she told him two days before she died from a snakebite.

He also narrated the strange dream he had about the singer hours after she died in the hospital on January 31, 2026.

