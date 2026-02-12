A Nigerian lady shared an emotional tribute to late singer Ifunanya Nwangene, disclosing the nickname she calls her

She described the singer as humble, respectful, and deeply talented, recalling how her soprano voice stood out in choir

Regal Bel said their bond extended beyond music, as her daughter also mourned the loss of someone she saw as family

A close friend of the late singer Ifunanya Nwangene has taken to social media to mourn her passing, sharing touching memories and revealing the special nickname she fondly called her.

The friend, identified as Regal Bel, posted an emotional tribute on Facebook alongside a video of Ifunanya singing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” with a group of children.

Nanyah passed away from snakebite venom on January 31, 2026 in Abuja.

A friend of Ifunanya mourns as she recalls the nickname she used to call the singer when she was alive.

Friend of Nanyah speaks, mourns her passing

In her heartfelt message, Regal Bel revealed that she affectionately called the late singer “Ifuu.” She described Ifunanya as not only exceptionally talented but also humble and respectful.

"I write these words with a heart that still struggles to accept the silence left behind by Ifuu Ifunanya Nwangene," she wrote.

According to her, when she returned to music and rejoined the AMEMUSO choir after some years away, Ifunanya’s soprano voice was one of the first she noticed.

A Nigerian lady shares a tribute to late singer Ifunanya Nwangene, disclosing the nickname she calls her.

She said in the Facebook post:

“Beyond the brilliance of her sound, I encountered a beautiful soul — respectful, soft-spoken, correctable, and humble to the very core."

She explained that over time, their bond grew stronger, and she began to see Ifunanya as her “baby girl.”

The connection extended beyond music, as her daughter reportedly wept upon hearing about the singer’s death, describing Ifunanya as “like my elder sis.”

In her words:

"With time, I began to look at her as my baby girl. The bond extended even into my home; my daughter wept when she heard of her passing, crying out, “She was like my elder sis.” That was the kind of impact Ifuu had; she didn’t just sing into spaces, she loved her way into hearts and families."

Regal Bel also recounted working closely with the late singer on several projects, including spending a night together preparing for a musical event. She shared how she once imagined what Ifunanya’s wedding day would have sounded like, filled with music and joy.

Reactions to Nanyah's tribute from friend

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who saw the post on Facebook. Some of the comments are below.

Atueyi Neme wrote:

"I'm tired of dropping comments for NANYA. It's just a sad thing. Rest in peace beautiful soul.

Cecelia Essien said:

"Lord, what will I be remembered for when I am no more? Lord have mercy. Rest in peace my dear."

Peggy Amah commented:

"May Ifu's soul continue to rest in peace. She will be missed dearly."

In a related story, a Nigerian lady shared an emotional tribute to her late friend Nanyah, recounting how the singer reacted during a misunderstanding.

Nanyah's sister-in-law recounts ordeal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nanyah’s sister-in-law said delays occurred after the snakebite as security searched for the snake instead of rushing her to hospital.

She explained that transport issues forced Nanyah to walk and run to the gate before finding a motorcycle.

Over an hour reportedly passed before she reached the Federal Medical Centre, worsening her condition.

