A Nigerian man has sparked reactions on social media following his dos and don'ts when it comes to visa applications to travel abroad.

The man, who is a travel expert, shared some insightful advice with prospective student visa applicants on common mistakes they should avoid in their application process.

According to him, Nigerian applicants should be careful, as immigration officials in countries like Canada are highly experienced and can easily detect red flags in their applications.

He specifically targeted the popular but risky strategy of applicants using the sale of their land or house as proof of funds.

Dos and don'ts in visa application

Proof of funds is documentation done to show that applicants have enough money to pay for their education, housing, meals, and other costs while studying in another country.

According to him, prospects should avoid telling visa officers that they have sold their properties to fund their education abroad.

"Don't tell Canadian immigration or a visa officer that you sold your property to travel," he warns.

He explained that such a move could lead immigration officials to doubt the applicants’ intentions to return home after their studies, increasing the risk of visa rejection.

He advised that if an applicant must use property sales, they need to be strategic. He emphasised that if one must go through the path of selling their property, his or her remaining assets must outweigh what was sold.

He said:

"If you tell them you sold two plots of land, ensure you have seven plots of land... or at least a minimum of five."

The man also stressed the importance of a well-written Statement of Purpose (SOP), which should clearly detail the applicant's post-graduation plans and how their new skills will be utilised back in Nigeria.

The video has been widely praised for its practical and candid advice.

Watch the TikTok video below:

List of countries with simpler visa process

In a similar report, the options for Nigerians to travel for study, for business, and for tourism have increased with the decision to relax visa rules by many countries.

Many African and Middle Eastern countries have made it easier for Nigerians to obtain visas to visit, study, or conduct business within their borders.

Below is the list of countries that have recently made the visa process simpler for Nigerians.

1. South Africa

South Africa has made the process of applying for visas more seamless and secure.

2. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The United Arab Emirates reopened its doors to Nigerians in 2024 by resuming visa issuance after nearly two years of diplomatic tension.

3. Kenya

Kenya abolished the electronic travel authorization requirement for Nigerians and most African nationals, including Nigerians.

4. Rwanda

Nigerians can now travel to Rwanda visa-free for up to 30 days, which is a month.

5. Ghana

Ghana has introduced an online visa portal that simplifies applications for Nigerians.

6. Barbados

Barbados is extending visa-free stays for Nigerians to up to six months in the Caribbean.

7 countries Nigerians can visit without visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians have the opportunity to explore stunning destinations outside Africa without the burden of visa applications.

Several countries across the Caribbean, Pacific, and Latin America welcome Nigerian passport holders, making travel more convenient.

This report highlights visa-free countries that offer unique experiences, vibrant cultures, and breathtaking landscapes.

