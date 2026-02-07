A Nigerian man in the diaspora has revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that his US visa application was denied five times at the Lagos embassy

The man, now residing in the United Kingdom, described the rollercoaster of emotions that plays out on the day of the visa interview,

His US visa disappointment story went viral on the social media platform, causing many netizens to also share their experiences

Toyyib Adewale Adelodun, a Nigerian man based in the UK, has disclosed that he was denied a visa on five attempts at the US Embassy in Lagos.

He shared this while reacting to someone's tweet describing how tough it is at the US consulate in Lagos.

A Nigerian man discloses the number of times his US visa interviews turned out unsuccessful. Photo Credit: @taadelodun

How man felt after US visa interview

According to Toyyib, there is a hot breeze that hits you when you step out of the embassy after your interview.

Speaking about the mixed emotions on interview days, he said one moment you are thinking you could be in America, and the next moment you realise that dream has been put on hold.

He concluded by describing it as a representation of an African child trying to survive in a world not built with him in mind. His tweet read:

"I was denied there 5 times .

"There is a hot breeze that hits you when you come out of that AC.

"I go come head back to Mushin via Obalende.

"A few hours ago, you were thinking you could be in USA. In less than 10 minutes, someone puts that dream on hold.

"One of my friends walked home after getting the visa. The excitement was too much.

"The story of the African child trying to survive in a world not built with him in mind."

See his tweet below:

People share their US visa experiences

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to people's visa experiences below:

@dsmotorxflorid5 said:

"Have not travel out of my ow state since I was born.The only time I decided is time to explore the world, I got admission here in US, went for interview for the first time in my life, I hv not done any interview b4, was smiling at the consulate officer and was stammering heavily, the woman got pity on me and gave me visa. I think the see how u react to questions and the know when u are giving them a generic response. I think if u he there be urslef and don’t try to over do things."

@GrizzBear100 said:

"I got mine first time 2012. I gladly begged someone for transport fare back to Mushin that day.. Oh, i slept at the embassy overnight where those hausas used to stay a day to my interview. Crazy times."

@AboladeSam027 said:

"Nigerians should use the same energy they try to use to escape to force their politicians to improve Nigeria or leave public office. That is the way out. We cannot keep doing the same thing and expect a different result."

@mattlawo said:

"Mine was three times and it traumatized me for a while. Cos my friend got his at the first try and we both applied to the same school. At my last interview in 2017, he even had a list of what I'm helping him bring from home cos we were so sure I'll get. Lol."

@greatdebbie said:

"The public rejection in Lagos embassy really feels it was intentionally designed to strip away every bit of dignity. Shame wear me boubou the first time I was denied, the second time I just took my file with pride and walk out. Blue paper na water in Lagos."

@Odd_Legal said:

"When I got my visa, I took a bike from Alagomeji to my house and while on the bike, I just kept saying AlhamduliLah Rabbi li alamin. After a while, the bikeman had no choice but to join me in saying it. We kept saying it together till I got home. He didn’t even bother asking what I was thanking God for but he could tell it was something extraordinary."

