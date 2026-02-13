A Nigerian man who used to be a regular tither in his church in Nigeria has disclosed that he no longer pays his tithes since he relocated abroad

In a tweet on X, the man shared what changed his conviction on tithing and how he responded to his mum, who confronted him after he stopped paying tithes

He pointed out that his story was not to stop people from paying their tithes or to paint Nigerian churches as a scam, but it is his personal conviction

A Nigerian man based in the UK, with the X handle @Prestigious_Gt, has narrated how his conviction on tithing changed after he left Nigeria.

According to him, he never failed to pay his tithes every month when he was in Nigeria.

However, when he moved to the UK, he stopped sending his tithes to his church in Nigeria after doing so twice. He entirely stopped paying tithes.

How man's conviction on tithing changed

@Prestigious_Gt, in a now-viral tweet, recounted how his mum called him to enquire why he stopped sending his tithe to their church in Nigeria.

He told her that his church in the UK doesn't pay tithe and that offering is not even compulsory for members. He added that they eat food every Sunday, and the church in the UK has a place where the needy can pick up free food.

@Prestigious_Gt then asked his mother where all the tithes they paid in Nigeria went to, as there was never a time their home church had food for the poor or a room where food was stored.

This, he believes, was the essence of tithes. He said his mum concluded that he had backslided. His tweet read:

"When I was in Nigeria, I never missed my monthly tithe.

"When I got to the UK, I sent tithe to my home church about twice, then stopped.

"My mom called me about not sending tithe to the home church anymore.

"I told her we don’t pay tithe in the UK, and even offering isn’t compulsory.

"I also told her we eat every Sunday, and there’s a place you can pick up free food if you don’t have any at home.

"All the tithe we paid in church in Nigeria where did it go? There was never a time we had food for the poor or a room where food was kept.

"Isn’t that the essence of tithe?

"Her response was: “You are backsliding.”

Reactions trail UK resident's story

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's story below:

@richdotcom81 said:

"The time you Dey Nigeria you go say na your tithe they open doors for you.

"Now UK don enlighten you lol. People you left behind will say better pay so you don’t fall to zero. But where you are, as long as you Work hard, the system won’t fail you."

@aot_Lier said:

"So much info I want to help you with regarding tithing but X message count for unverified is very limited. You give to God not to man, and why will a human like you think you should be concerned about how God chooses to spend his money through his priests?"

@Samvicck_ said:

"If you dey working country you no need pay tithe.

"But if you dey poverty country you gats pay tithe so God go fit show mercy comot the person from poverty."

@dbayox said:

"You are not backsliding, you don backslide.

"This is why the so-called pastors like our old parents but dislike us. Why?

"Because we ask honest but tough questions our parents won't ask."

@onecronos said:

"The greatest mistake a man can do is to have a woman in his life who fears and listens to the words of her " Man of God" than you. This can ruin your life.

"Painfully I wonder why it is mostly the mother's that have this challenge."

