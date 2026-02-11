A young Nigerian man got many people talking on social media as he explained how he missed an interview

He explained that his shoe was dusty and he had an interview in Lekki, so he hired a cobbler to polish it

The individual, however, shared what happened next that made him miss one of his shows and how he went back home

A Nigerian man shared a touching story of how he missed an interview after handing his dusty shoe over to a cobbler, wanting to look neat and presentable.

The individual explained that the incident happened years ago, but he still remembers it vividly.

Nigerian man misses job interview

In his viral post, @kunle_pata explained that he had a job interview in Lekki, and his shoes were already dusty, so he stopped at a cobbler spot to have them polished.

However, things went sideways not long after due to a raid by task force officials at the location where he was having his shoes polished.

He shared:

"I had a job interview in Lekki that day, and by the time I got to Sandfill, my shoes were already dusty. Wanting to look presentable, I stopped by one of the Aboki shoe cobblers under the pedestrian flyover to get them polished. He handed me slippers to wear while he worked on my monks."

"Little did I know that task force officials usually raid that area. 💔"

As the task force officials raided the area, he discovered that the man he had given his shoes to had already fled the scene to avoid being arrested, leaving him stranded.

He added:

"Suddenly, there was commotion everywhere. Shouts, panic, people running in different directions. The task force had arrived and started arresting the cobblers. In the chaos, the man polishing my shoes ran for his life with one shoe still in his hand. 😭"

"That was how I stood there, confused and helpless, wearing slippers and holding just one monk shoe. 😫"

"It was supposed to be an important day, but it quickly turned into one of the most frustrating and unforgettable experiences of my life."

"Everywhere first blur."

Several individuals asked if he was able to finally attend the interview despite the setbacks, but he responded negatively:

"I didn’t. Wore the slippers back to the mainland instead."

Reactions as man misses job interview

@SmartThrifts added:

"Haa, na your village people do you strong thing."

@kemisolariley added:

"I saw this on your WhatsApp status. As funny as it looks now, I can only imagine how you must have felt that day. I’m just grateful it has become a memory."

@OO_Funds stated:

"Did you still show up for the interview? How did you show up if you did?"

@tayo_xy wrote:

"Oh my Goodness 😂😭You go fess question God say omo wetin I do to deserve this ?"

@PeraGSD stressed:

"So sorry I laughed as I read this. Just can't imagine how you were trying to figure out the next steps and what to do.."

@raytedmedia added:

"Whew. Hope you eventually got in time for your interview or rescheduled."

@ebonycutyyy shared:

"Sorry but I can imagine how you would be looking with leg of shoe."

@imoh_anthony said:

"I'm sorry I laughed... At first I didn't know if I should or not.. But understanding how island can be ehnnnnn, that was why I laughed... I mean, while working full time on the island, there are days it'd rain and you won't have anywhere to run into."

@sholaomoniyi4 said:

"I started laughing at the second paragraph. And you don't know new market behide Oniru, you would have bought new shoe there. What did you later do abeg? Finish your story."

Read the post below:

