A Nigerian man living in the United Kingdom has said that he was really amazed after his pastor abroad gave his mum some money ahead of her return to Nigeria after her visit

He said this happened during her last visit to the UK and he took a swipe at Nigerian churches, sayign most of them are run by thieves and armed robbers pretending to be clerics

His experience with the UK pastor has triggered mixed reactions on social media, as netizens compared churches abroad with those in Nigeria

A UK-based Nigerian man has criticised Nigerian churches, claiming that most of them are run by thieves and armed robbers pretending to be pastors and only know how to take from their members.

The man, with the handle @Prestigious_Gt, tackled Nigerian churches on X (formerly Twitter) as he mentioned how much his UK pastor gave to his mother when she was returning to Nigeria after her last visit.

How much UK pastor gave man's mother

According to @Prestigious_Gt, his mother experienced church in another dimension than what she was used to in Nigeria.

He praised churches in the UK, noting that they cater for the poor and less privileged just like it was done in the Bible. He said his pastor gave his mum £25 (which when converted amounted to N50k at the time).

"The last time my mum came to the UK, she experienced church in another dimension that she had never seen before.

"She saw how the church here caters for the poor and the less privileged just like in the Bible.

"Guess what blew my mind the most:

"When she was leaving the UK and we told our pastor she would be leaving, he gave her £25/50k.

"Then I asked her, “Has your pastor in Nigeria ever given you money before?” and she started laughing.

"Sometimes you just need to leave Nigeria to see the world and understand that most churches are being run by thieves and armed robbers disguising themselves as pastors all they know is to collect from you," he tweeted.

Reactions trail amount UK pastor gave woman

@Chimeriri_Kay said:

"While in Absu, my home pastor was doing his PhD in the school, it was in the same faculty. He gave me money countless times whenever we saw. Got to a point I started avoiding him, let it not be like money is the reason I'm saying hello."

@EronduMaduforo said:

"Foolish submission. What did the Bible say? What were the apostles in the Bible doing? You do what the Bible asks to do. If you want a social gathering, the church is not that place."

@Ezefabian80 said:

"Some pastors understand that they serve their congregation, some expect their congregation to serve them."

@ElumezeD said:

"It will reset the way you see the world. Christianity in Nigeria will break your will and confines you to imaginary chains and superstitions."

@lightogio said:

"Sometimes I wonder how a big church like RCCG collects offerings from a lot of rich people and they are not feeding the poor and homeless daily. The Bible clearly states that offerings are meant to be used to take care of the poor and widows."

@iamSwaga22 said:

"Same with my father in law, baba shock He couldn’t stop talking about the wide difference between the Christianity they do in UK and the rubbish they do in Nigeria You will definitely notice that Nigerian pastors are criminals, he was really angry with how pastors use stupid words to collect money from innocent people too You could see the decorum in the way people worship here too unlike those bota jor that look like psychiatric clinic."

