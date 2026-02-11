A Nigerian lady who works as a cybersecurity specialist has shared an educative post on the X app about her profession

In a now-viral tweet shared via her official account, she disclosed how learning an practising cybersecurity changed her life

Massive reactions trailed her post on the X app as social media users shared their various opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's career journey took an amazing turn when she ventured into the field of cybersecurity, and she shared her inspiring story with the world.

The cybersecurity specialist disclosed that her life was transformed in just four years after she began learning and practising cybersecurity.

Lady who learnt cybersecurity four years ago hails career for changing her life. Photo credit: @TemitopeSobulo/X.

Source: Twitter

Cybersecurity specialist shares perks of her job

According to @TemitopeSobulo on X, her journey into the field started before she landed her first job in February 2022.

Prior to that, she worked as a source-to-pay analyst in procurement, a role that seemingly had little connection to her future profession.

However, her decision to explore cybersecurity proved to be a game-changer. She secured her first contract in January 2022, marking the beginning of a great transformation.

In her words:

"Cybersecurity will change your life. It changed mine in 4years. My first cybersecurity job was Feb 2022. Ofcourse I started learning before then but I pen the first contract this month about 4years ago. Jan 2022, I was a source2pay analyst (procurement)."

Professional cybersecurity expert shares how her career changed her life. Photo credit: @TemitopeSobulo/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as lady speaks about cybersecurity

Her post sparked lots of reactions on social media, with many Nigerians praising her for sharing her story and inspiring others to consider a career in cybersecurity.

Onoriode said:

"We are still working towards it. It's not easy but this post uplifted my spirit."

Collins Mekka said:

"I am on my way of becoming one. I got a scholarship training in @TSAcademyOnline to study cyber security."

Goodness Ibeh reacted:

"Cybersecurity will change my life for good. Any advice for beginners like us? Any hints ?"

Iankheje said:

"Which area of specification are you majoring in Cyber security?"

Mr Glass wrote:

"Cybersecurity will change my life. I claim it, I receive it and I'll work towards it."

Seun Olalere reacted:

"How can you help us, I’m new to cybersecurity I want cybersecurity to change my life too."

Bamz892 said:

"Thank you but you need to hold our hands o, don’t just leave us. I really want to be like you, webinar or community might help us grow fast. What do you think?"

Suleiman reacted:

"Wow nice you dedication paid off I hope someday I too come back to this page to talk about my first job recruitment story."

Collins Prince commented:

"I recently got a scholarship from TS ACADEMY to study Cybersecurity. Cybersecurity will change my life. I claim it, I receive it and it mst work for me as I work towards it."

Sarchief added:

"Oh Lord, as I follow TemitopeSobulo tonignt, I tap from her Grace and Favour. This is the kind of story beginners like me need to see. Growth is real if you stay consistent. More wins ma'am."

See the post below:

Cybersecurity expert offers apology message

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Anyim Veronica's embarrassing moment at Dunamis International Gospel Centre on Sunday caught the attention of a South Africa-based businessman.

The cybersecurity expert penned an open apology to the NOUN law graduate and offered to sponsor her in a public speaking program.

Source: Legit.ng