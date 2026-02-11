A woman close to the online entrepreneur who died at 29 has shared details of what led to her death while on a trip

She narrated how the young lady died after a road accident, following a lack of emergency service and facilities at the hospital

Many reacted as she shared what happened after getting to the hospital, which led to the lady’s tragic and avoidable death

A woman close to Nigerian entrepreneur, Lucky Elohor, who passed away on February 9, 2026, has shared details about her death.

She explained how the entrepreneur, popularly known as Digital Creator Chic, died after a road crash, and due to poor facilities.

A woman shares how a Nigerian entrepreneur died at 29 after a car crash. Photo: @triciabiz, @digitalcreatorchic

Source: Instagram

On her Instagram page @triciabiz, who described the 29-year-old as her mentee, described her death as a needless one.

She said in her Instagram post:

“YET ANOTHER NEEDLESS DEATH

“1. Bad roads - pothole led to accident.

“2. No emergency service - no one to move them quickly to hospital instead they are recording them

“3. Hospitals on strike - Finally Good Samaritan comes. Lautech is on strike so they transport accident citizen to another city.

“4. Poorly equipped private hospitals - No MRI, no freaking functional MRI in the entire city of Ilorin. Nearest is Ogbomosho. My girl didn't make it back from that trip.

“It's how you wake up and pray for a good life and there comes Nigeria with its own agenda.”

She added:

“A mess. She could have lived. A mess. A big mess. When people pray the Nigeria should not happen to you prayer. This is it.”

A woman who knew Lucky Elohor shares details about her death. Photo:@digitalcreatorchic

Source: Twitter

Reactions trail cause of entrepreneur’s death

@naija.bakers said:

"Aproko doctor spoke about this Ilorin and the lack of MRI machine just a few days ago, now this. So sorry for your loss. Rest in peace beautiful. Life."

@bizwithice said:

"Please if you can, JAPA. If only for healthcare, i know it can happen anywhere but they would have tried a little. RIP Elohor."

@profitwithdoyin said:

"Tricia, I am so sorry for your loss. May the Lord comfort you."

@ceooflagos said:

"So sorry for your loss Sis. It is indeed a really sad situation."

@omonioboli said:

"So so sorry for your loss sis! Such a young and vibrant beautiful soul. This was my dad years ago! They were focused on his driver who was obviously bleeding while my dad was bleeding internally in his brain and dying. When they realized, MRI wasn’t functioning properly and it didn’t even take hours to lose him. I still can’t get over it! Nigeria remains one of the best places on earth to live (my opinion haven travelled the world and lived in different continents. Maybe because it’s home and I was raised here) but Nigeria has also become a death trap! Money doesn’t even save you in Nigeria. What a sad and needless tragedy! God forbid a very bad thing! So sick and tired of crying for this country. May Nigeria never happen to you. It’s happened to me twice and you don’t recover from it. May her soul continue to find rest in the bosom of our Lord Jesus and may God comfort her entire family and friends. Sleep well dear one."

This comes days after the death of a 26-year-old singer, Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene, who died from a snakebite.

Catholic priest shares dream about late Nanyah

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest who knew singer Nanyah mentioned what she told him two days before she died from a snakebite.

He also narrated the strange dream he had about the singer hours after she died in the hospital on January 31, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng