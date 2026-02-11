Abuja Metropolitan Music Society (AMEMUSO) choir, the choir group that Ifunanya Nwangene belonged to before her death, has released chats from their WhatsApp group involving the late singer, who died from a snakebite

The chats captured the choir family's cherished and fun moments with the fast-rising Abuja singer, who is popularly known as Nanyah

The chats triggered emotional reactions on social media, as many netizens continued to pay tributes to the talented singer

The choir group that Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene belonged to, Abuja Metropolitan Music Society (AMEMUSO) choir, has made public the WhatsApp chats capturing cherished moments with the late singer.

The release came days after she died from a snakebite at her Abuja residence.

Ifunanya Nwangene's choir family pays tribute to her. Photo Credit: Ifunanya Nwangene, AMEMUSO Choir

Source: Facebook

Ifunanya's choir family group chats release

In a Facebook group on its page on Wednesday, February 11, the group noted that the loss of Ifunanya was deeply felt among them, and that her memory will continue to inspire them.

The group expressed gratitude for the time they had with her, in which they celebrated her life and legacy at every opportunity.

They sent their condolences to Ifunanya's loved ones, hailing her talent and dedication to her craft, and noting that her artistry and voice would be deeply missed.

The released WhatsApp chats showed fun moments of the group, which featured Ifunanya and how they always raised her talent and singing ability. She was truly celebrated and loved by them, as seen in the chats.

Ifunanya was also not left out, as she joined in the fun of the group, as the chats showed.

"The loss of Nanyah has been deeply felt within the Amemuso family, and her memory continues to inspire us. We are grateful for the time we had with her and celebrate her life and legacy at every opportunity. Our thoughts are with her loved ones during this difficult time.

"Nanyah's talent and dedication to her craft were truly exceptional, and we had hoped to see her achieve global recognition as a solo artist. Her voice and artistry will be deeply missed.

"We are sharing some cherished moments with Ifunanya from the AMEMUSO Whatsapp group," the group wrote.

Ifunanya Nwangene's choir family share their group chats involving the late singer. Photo Credit: Ifunanya Nwangene, AMEMUSO Choir

Source: Facebook

See the group chat messages below:

Ifunanya's choir group's chats release stir reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the chats release below:

Ejiro Umuedafe said:

"Legacy never dies, hers lives on.

"I have never met or known her before, but she lived a fulfilled life. Continue singing with the Angels."

Chinazam Egege said:

"I cried all through watching her tribute, she's all in one, I cherished her voice and the way she sang with ease... AMEMUSO Choir you're indeed a family. May God grant her melodious soul eternal rest and comfort her family and us all.. Nanya, forever in our hearts."

Chima Riichardile Iloka said:

"Her soprano is quite distinct. Very different from the regulars i hear. I dont know if she trained herself that way or a gift from God. She definitely worked on herself. Truly we dont deserve her. Her death still feels unreal to me."

Joy Winner said:

"Thank God Amemuso choir appreciated her and she felt special. If na some choir, na so so back bitting. Dem go make you even feel guilty for having a talent.....You will it that a lot of people don't like you there."

John Chinedu Ochu said:

"I thank God I celebrated her when she was alive.

"It is well.

"May God continue to rest her soul."

Susan Igelle Iteji said:

"Waoooo, I see myself laughing about Nanya ever since she passed, what a memory, even among her singing team, they still adore her and yet some people are talking nonsense."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Ifunanya Nwangene's friend had shared how she reacted when being administered an antivenom after the snakebite.

Snakebite: Ifunanya's neighbour breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a neighbour had recounted what happened after Ifunanya was bitten by a snake.

According to the woman, Ifunanya told her how she was bitten by a snake in her apartment while she was sleeping. She explained that the pain of the bite woke her up immediately.

She also shared that she had given the late singer the phone to speak with her husband, who recommended that she visit the hospital to get treated.

Source: Legit.ng