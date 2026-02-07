A lady has shared her happiness on social media as she and her siblings kickstart a building project for their mother

In a video posted on TikTok, the proud daughter showed off the current state of the building alongside an emotional family story

Massive reactions as social media users stormed the comments section to congratulate the family and wish them greater heights in the future

A heartwarming story has gone viral, as a young lady expressed her joy and gratitude for the opportunity to build a dream home for her mother.

The emotional moment was shared on a popular video-sharing platform, where the proud daughter showed off the nearly completed project.

Lady shows off new house built for her mother. Photo credit: @moh254ke00/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shows off house built for mum

Identified as @moh254ke00 on TikTok, the lady showed the current state of the building, accompanied by a touching family story that touched many viewers.

She expressed excitement and appreciation to God, while quoting a biblical reference about her faith and trust in a higher power.

Her expression of gratitude was centred around her faith, thanking God for the progress made on the project and acknowledging the blessings that come from a mother's love.

She hinted that the building was made possible through her, her siblings and their faith in God.

In her words:

"Finally building a dream home for our mum. Malachi 3: 10 - I will pour out so much blessings that there will not be enough room to store it. What more can we say God we are 90% done. God really took it serious when we gave him our pen to write our story this year our blessings come from a MOM."

Lady flaunts fine house erected for her mother. Photo credit: @moh254ke00/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady displays house for mum

The post sparked lots of congratulatory messages from Nigerians who praised the family's efforts and wished them continued blessings.

Many were moved by the selfless act of building a home for their mother, and the comments section was filled with messages of support and admiration.

@blessed Rosa said:

"I too did it thou i didnt built a mansion couz am all alone and i had to start from buying land, congratulations stranger."

@GOLDENSTAR interiors said:

"Good girl bossy, Congratulations. Kindly nafanya gypsum ceiling, skimming, painting, wainscoting kindly naomba hio kazi."

@Betty Simuli said:

"Daughters are a blessing to the community, family. I tap that too congratulations."

@lowkey said:

"Eishhhhhhhhh congratulations stranger. Seeing other women winning is top tier."

@judith.A added:

"When a girl wins all girls have won. congratulations stranger."

@da’VÏÐ said:

"All these girls no go see this one use am do trend o na aunty Shakira anyways congratulations ma."

@Beck said:

"This is how my own home will be built 2027/2028 i don’t know how it’ll happen but it’ll happen."

@izi boi A.B.I added:

"Omo I one de cry sha what God can do never exist and I believe that God will also do the one that is bigger that this in Jesus name amen but the best thing there is that you have too have patience calm no pressure your self and always tell God how big you want it too be congratulations too you ma l pray no evil shall spoil this your beautiful project in Jesus name amen more wins madam diamanté."

See the post below:

Man builds new house for parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man went viral on social media after showing off how he pulled down his parents' old building.

In a video shared on TikTok, he displayed the new house he built after renovation and netizens were amazed at what he did.

Source: Legit.ng