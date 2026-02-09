A young woman has spoken out days after the death of a popular gospel singer, Ifunanya Nwangene

The woman mentioned that she found Ifunanya Nwangene and her daughter together after she walked in

She asked Ifunanya what had happened due to what she saw her daughter doing to her arm, and the singer explained

A neighbor of Ifunanya Nwangene has spoken out days after the death of the singer, following a snake attack in her apartment in Abuja.

The neighbor shared her encounter with the singer shortly after she was bitten by the snake.

Neighbor shares what Ifunanya Nwangene said after snake bite. Photo Source: Tiktok/gossiplawyer_, Facebook/Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: TikTok

Neighbor shares what Ifunanya told her

The video capturing the neighbor’s account, which surfaced online, comes after reports of the tragic death of Ifunanya Nwangene, who passed away in an Abuja hospital on January 31st.

In the video shared by @gossiplawyer_, several of Ifunanya’s neighbors spoke about the incident.

A woman, one of the neighbors, explained that she came into her house on that very day and saw her daughter helping Ifunanya tie her hands.

According to the woman, Ifunanya told her how she was bitten by a snake in her apartment while she was sleeping. She explained that the pain of the bite woke her up immediately.

In the video, the neighbor said:

"When I came in, my girl here was helping her tie it, so I was like, ‘What happened?’"

"She said that she was sleeping and then the pain of the bite woke her up, and then she saw the snake. That was when she screamed. It was about 9."

"I collected my phone and called my husband, saying, ‘Look, this is what is happening. What should we do?’"

Neighbor recounts conversation with Ifunanya Nwangene after snake attack. Photo Source: Tiktok/gossiplawyer_, Facebook/Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: TikTok

She also shared that she had given the late singer the phone to speak with her husband, who recommended that she visit the hospital to get treated.

She continued:

"I gave her the phone. Unfortunately, it wasn’t on speaker, so I didn’t hear much. I know I heard Ifunanya answer with the name of the hospital she would attend. When she was done, she gave me back the phone, and I asked her what we should do."

"My husband said he told her to go to the hospital."

Reactions as neighbor mourns Ifunanya

KELKOMS noted:

"Snake can't just bite someone who is sleeping, motionless... it will just crawl pass u.. that was a spiritual snake sent to her."

Pink baby said:

"That tree in the compound 😳, few years back, snakes was the reason this same trees were cut off then and the house was on my street then, I swear."

Golden Candy added:

"Nothing anybody go tell me, na person send that snake. See neat compound.. so where the snake come frm. OMO Africa and juju 5&6."

Kofoworola stressed:

"Could it be that someone that came to visit her dropped that in her apartment? Or she purchased something like a vase and these things probably came in that vase. Because how? This environment is not even bushy."

Diana luwis wrote:

"It was that drip that killed her because they are not supposed to give her anything water, Omo hospitals now are full of quack doctors and nurses 😭😭😭."

CHI BABE added:

"How can two snake be in her room at the same time.may her soul rest in peace."

Ugo noted:

"Since Ifunanya died i have been shutting my windows and doors very effectively. My neighbor saw a reticulated python in his sitting room @ midnight."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a friend of the late gospel singer Ifunanya Nwangene shared a rare moment they had together the day before she died.

Friend shares last chat with Ifunanya

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a friend of the late gospel singer Ifunanya Nwangene shared their last chat.

In the messages, Ifunanya talked about a project she was working on and invited her friend to join her choir. The friend said she cried and felt very sad when she heard about her death.

Source: Legit.ng