A Nigerian lady in Japan was humbled and left questioning her life priorities and her needs after she finally used a Japanese toilet

She said taking a dump in the toilet in Japan feels like a spa treatment, a self-care moment and a wellness experience because of the wonderful functionalities of the toilet

She highlighted some amazing features of the Japanese toilet, noting that it is not something exclusive to premium hotels, but available in every public toilet

A Nigerian lady, Solace Ojotule, was blown away after experiencing the Japanese toilet while in the country.

She hailed the country, saying they are truly ahead of others and are in 2050, adding that the toilet experience humbled her.

Lady highlights Japanese toilet's features

In a TikTok post, Solace admitted that her wonderful experience using the toilet has left her questioning all her life priorities, noting that the toilet now comes first on her list of needs right now.

"You guys, I’m in Japan… And I’m suddenly questioning all my life priorities 😂. Everything I thought I needed? Trash. Everything I thought was important? Cancelled.

"Right now, number one on my hierarchy of need is a toilet. Yes, a toilet."

Sharing her experience and the amazing features of the Japanese toilet, Solace remarked that taking a dump on it felt like a spa treatment, a full wellness experience and a self-care moment.

"Nobody warned me that “taking a dump” can be a full wellness experience. A self-care moment. A spa treatment.

"I’m inside this toilet asking myself deep questions about destiny."

She said the toilet seat is warm, offering its user premium comfort. Solace also noticed that the toilet has music, which prevents outsiders from hearing the sounds made when one defecates.

"First of all, the toilet seat is warm. WARM. As in, you sit down and your (expletive) is not doing “yeee!” from cold shock. It’s like sitting on premium comfort. Heated goodness.

"And then, These people added music. MUSIC!! So nobody will hear the “para para” happening in your private department 😂.

"You can be doing your business while the toilet is playing soundtrack for you. What is this soft life?"

Solace further said that the toilet was designed in such a way that it helps its user clean up after use, and does this gently, with respect and honour.

She marvelled at this amazing feature, pointing out that it is not something one gets in only a premium hotel, but is available in every public toilet in Japan.

"And if you think that’s all… The toilet will now wash your bum for you. Clean. Gently. With respect. With honour.

"And it’s not a premium hotel enjoyment, it’s basically in every public toilet.

"At this point, I thought nothing could shock my broke self again but Japan said, “hold my chopsticks.”

She expresses her desire to own a Japanese toilet above getting a car or a house.

"Right now, the only thing I genuinely want in this life… Is a Japanese toilet.

"That’s my number one need. Forget house, forget car… Get me a toilet that sings and washes."

See her TikTok post below:

Japanese toilet: Lady's personal experience generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's experience below:

Cesca said:

"😂😂😂 Japanese toilet washes your bum gently, respect and honour😳? Get me the next ticket to Japan."

Khayzie _kay said:

"I experienced same in Korean and now I’m working very hard to get one in my home in future."

Taymee said:

"Love at first wash.....love this for you."

Endy said:

"My first day, I almost did YouTube search for where to flush the toilet."

