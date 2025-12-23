A Nigerian lady who is living in Japan said there are some things that make Nigeria better than the country where she lives

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady said she has lived in Japan for a while and she finds some things weird

For instance, the lady said ATMs do not operate for 24 hours in Japan unlike in Nigeria where one can withdraw money any time

A Nigerian lady said she lives in Japan but there are some things she finds weird about the country.

According to the lady, she feels Nigeria is a better country than Japan in some aspects.

In her post, the lady, @naijagirlinjapan said when she arrived in the country, she discovered that ATMs close in the evening.

"The banking system in Japan, for me, I think is still backward. ATMs shut down by 5pm. The first time I came here, I wanted to use an ATM, I went to the ATM, it was 6pm and the ATM was closed."

Another thing she thinks Nigeria does better is size of rented apartments. According to her, she found out that rooms in Japan are very small.

Her words:

"The rooms are too small. In terms of housing, I would say Nigeria is better."

She also said she has problems with the internet because one is not allowed to subscribe if one's package finishes before the assigned period runs out.

"Now, don't get me wrong, the internet is very fast. But the way the telecommunications here work is that when you go to get a new SIM, they are automatically selling you a bundle, you have to chose a plan for data, not just for calling. So, they register your SIM based on the data plan that you chose. So if you chose 5gig for the month, that is the plan you are going to work with all forever. So even if you finish your data in a week, there is no data for you have to wait till month end before you renew it."

Reactions as lady shares her experience in Japan

@Sheddy Edafe 360 said:

"Na money will need, Japan all the way. them don Rob you for atm stand before."

@SASKO said:

"The Nigeria banking system will be one of the best three in the entire world. I used to work as Economist in one of the ne generation banks in Nigeria and I have lived in north America for 20 years."

@Abdulqadeer Abubakar said:

"Are you ex student of federal science college Ogoja? This face looks familiar to me."

@Love Usiaphre said:

"Honestly Nigeria is 100 times ahead of most western world."

@martinslifeagbana said:

"That licence is very good,so to stop quacks from practicing that aspect is better than Nigeria, Nigeria government lack regulations,wish is not good."

