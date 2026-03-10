UK Releases 4 Things You Cannot do as Student Visa Holder in the Country in 2026
- As an international student in the United Kingdom, there are limitations to certain benefits you can enjoy or things you can get involved in
- The UK government has released a list of four things you are banned from doing in the country as a student visa holder in 2026
- According to the UK government, as a student visa holder, you might be able to work in the country, depending on the course you are studying and whether you’re working in or out of term-time
The United Kingdom government states that you can apply for a student visa to study in the country if you are aged 16 and over, and you meet certain conditions. The
The conditions include if you have been offered a place on a course by a licensed student sponsor, if you have enough money to support yourself and pay for your course, if you can speak, read, write and understand English and also if you have evidence of consent from your parents (if you’re 16 or 17).
It is worth noting that prospective international students who wish to study at an independent school in the UK and are 16 or 17 may be eligible for a Child Student visa instead.
As seen on the UK government's official website, as a student visa holder, you are permitted to study and work as a student union sabbatical officer.
"You may be able to work - how much depends on what you’re studying and whether you’re working in or out of term-time," the UK government stated.
Things UK student visa holders can't do
The UK government has also highlighted four things that international student in the country are prohibited from engaging in. They are:
- Claim public funds (benefits) and pensions.
- Work in certain jobs, for example, as a professional sportsperson or sports coach.
- Be self-employed.
- Study at an academy or a local authority-funded school (also known as a maintained school).
On how long you can stay as a student visa holder, the UK government explained thus:
"How long you can stay depends on the length of your course and what study you’ve already completed in the UK.
"If you’re 18 or over and your course is at degree level, you can usually stay in the UK for up to 5 years. If it’s below degree level, you can usually stay in the UK for up to 2 years."
The UK student visa costs £524 (over N986k) when applying from outside the UK.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that four Nigerians in the United Kingdom had opened up about their daily struggles and harsh living conditions.
List of items banned from UK
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had released the list of eight items not accepted when entering the country.
UK customs officers have the right to seize certain goods, and in some cases, you may face prosecution. Some items are completely banned from entering the UK. If you try to bring them in, they will be taken away. If you bring goods that infringe intellectual property rights, such as pirate copies of movies or music, they may be seized.
The UK enforces these restrictions to protect public safety, the environment, and the economy. By following these guidelines, you can ensure a smooth arrival in the UK without unnecessary delays or penalties. You may need to apply for a permit or certificate if you’re bringing items protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) into the UK.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng