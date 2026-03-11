King Charles has stripped nine individuals of their honours this month, reinforcing the seriousness of misconduct among title holders

Former Scottish Rugby star Stuart Hogg is among those who lost his MBE after admitting to domestic abuse charges

The action underscores the King’s determination to protect the integrity of the honours system by removing titles linked to criminal convictions and professional censure

King Charles has exercised his royal authority to remove honours from nine individuals this month, marking a significant use of his power to uphold the integrity of the honours system.

According to Mirror UK, the decision, though rare, is usually reserved for cases involving criminal convictions, misconduct, or professional censure.

Stuart Hogg MBE stripped after conviction

Former Scottish Rugby star Stuart Hogg, who earned over 100 caps for his country and took part in three British and Irish Lions tours, has had his MBE annulled.

He was awarded the honour in the 2024 New Year Honours for his services to rugby. However, following his guilty plea to domestic abuse charges against his estranged wife Gillian, the honour was revoked.

The official notice published in The Gazette reads: "The King has directed that the appointment of Stuart William Hogg to be a Member of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 30 December 2023 shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order."

Animal Welfare conviction leads to honour removal

Paul Allen Rose, founder of Barrow’s Owl Sanctuary in Cumbria, also lost his MBE. Rose was sentenced in May 2024 after pleading guilty to two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and one count of failing to ensure animal welfare. A notice published on Thursday, March 5 confirmed the removal of his title.

However there are a number of people who have also had their honours taken away, including:

Ian Ashbold, received MBE in 2016, stripped due to a Criminal Conviction

Lloyd Hamilton, received MBE in 2011, stripped due to Criminal conviction

Angela Middleton, received MBE in 2019, stripped due to bringing the honours system into disrepute.

Nigel O’Connor, received MBE in 2015, stripped due to professional censure.

Tony Reilly, received OBE in 2011, stripped due to professional censure.

Paul Rose, received MBE in 2002, stripped due to Criminal conviction.

Anant Shah, received OBE in 2020, stripped due to bringing the honours system into disrepute.

Graham Trewhella, received MBE in 2010, stripped due to criminal conviction.

Stuart Hogg, received MBE in 2024, stripped due to criminal conviction.

Upholding the integrity of honours

The removal of honours is a rare but necessary step to maintain the credibility of the system. King Charles has already acted nine times this month, showing a firm stance on misconduct and criminal behaviour among those who hold prestigious titles.

