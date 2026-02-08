A Nigerian couple got so emotional as they welcomed a baby boy after waiting for thirty years and praying fervently

In a video posted on TikTok, the couple stood at the altar in church to testify about the arrival of their first child

Emotional reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users congratulated the couple and wished them well

A Nigerian couple was overwhelmed with emotion after welcoming a baby boy, bringing an end to a 30-year wait.

The couple, who got married in July 1994, had been praying fervently for a child, facing numerous challenges along the way.

Man cries as wife welcomes baby after 30 years, testifies in church. Photo credit: @kingtundeednut/Instagram.

Couple welcomes child after 30 years

The heartwarming moment was posted on Instagram by @kingtundeednut, where the couple stood at the altar in church to testify about the arrival of their first child.

In the video, which garnered attention, the couple shared their incredible story with the congregation on how they faced childlessness for many years.

The wife revealed that they underwent treatments, two failed IVF attempts, and still remained steadfast in their faith, thanks to the guidance and support of their general overseer.

God finally answered their prayers in May 2024, when the woman conceived at the age of 56.

The journey had not been easy, with age-related complications and personal struggles, but she persevered, drawing strength from her faith.

Man in tears as his wife testifies about the birth of their son after 30 years. Photo credit: @kingtundeednut/Instagram.

In her words:

"We got married in 1994 July precisely. Since then we've been believing God for the fruit of the womb. It has been a challenging time but God manifested himself after all we've been through. Some treatments, two failed IVFs. We've been passing through prayers with the general overseer and he has been very supportive and prayerful, prayerfully guiding us. So as God will have it, in May 2024 I conceived.

"The journey was a bit challenging because of age but I was able to sail through. That time I was 56. So by the time the baby came in January 2025 I was close to 57, praise the Lord. The journey had been that of pain, cry and eh joy at times. Anytime I saw people testify I asked God when will I testify. You have not called me to shame, you have not called me to shame and God did it. There was a time I had an attack on my leg and I told God I will still need this leg to carry pregnancy, oh you just have to help me and God helped me. So in January 2025 the Lord will put to birth a base bouncing baby boy to the glory of God and to the shame of the devil, praise the Lord, hallelujah."

Reactions as couple welcomes child after years

Nigerians congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Pretty_ada01 said:

"The man had a lot to say but the tears kept coming. Their joy is permanent IJN."

The_doyin said:

"As God wiped their tears, so shall he wipe mine too and answer all my secret prayers."

Iamwhykayy said:

"May they be in great health to train that child and may the boy make them proud! God is great!!!"

Iconoflagos reacted:

"Your own might not be fruit of the womb. But I pray whatever it is you are loooking up to God from, he will do it in Jesus name."

Smplyjessie1 added:

"Omo de pain of looking for a child is second to none. God please help all the TTC mothers."

