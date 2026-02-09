A Nigerian couple shared a testimony of welcoming their first child after waiting more than 30 years for the fruit of the womb

The wife, during her testimony, revealed she conceived at an old age after years of prayers and two unsuccessful attempts

She delivered a baby boy in January 2025, while her husband urged others not to lose hope despite long delays

A Nigerian couple has stirred emotions online by sharing a powerful testimony about welcoming their first child after 30 years.

The testimony was shared during a church service at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, where the couple stood before the congregation with their baby boy.

A Nigerian couple shares testimony after being childless for over 30 years. Photo credit: Mountain of Fire/Facebook

Source: UGC

Speaking during the service, the wife revealed that she had been trusting God for the fruit of the womb since they got married over 30 years ago.

Aged couples share testimony of childlessness

According to her, they underwent two unsuccessful in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedures and also participated in special prayers, which she said strengthened their faith over the years.

She disclosed that she eventually conceived in May 2024 at the age of 56. Despite the difficulties, she said she carried the pregnancy to term and gave birth to a baby boy in January 2025, just before turning 57.

A Nigerian couple testifies of childbirth waiting more than 30 years for the fruit of the womb. Photo credit: @real_danielolukoya/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In her words:

We got married in 1994, July precisely. Since then, we've been believing God for the fruit of the womb. It had been a challenging time, but God manifested himself after all. We've been through some treatments, two failed IVFs... We've been passing through prayers, corridor prayers with the General Overseer, and he has been very supportive and prayerfully guiding us.

So, as God would have it, in May 2024, I conceived. The journey was a bit challenging because of age, but I was able to sail through."

She added:

"That time I was 56. So, by the time the baby came in January last year, I was close to 57. Praise the Lord. The journey had been that of pain, cry, and joy at times. Anytime I saw people testify, I asked God, 'When will I testify? You have not called me to shame. You have not called this home to shame.' And God did it.

There was a time I had an attack on my leg, and I told God, 'I will still need this leg to carry pregnancy o. You just have to help me.' And God helped me. So, in January 2025, the Lord... we put to birth a bouncing baby boy, to the glory of God and to the shame of the devil. Praise the Lord!"

Her husband, who was visibly emotional during the testimony, encouraged others who may be facing similar challenges not to lose hope.

Watch the emotional video on TikTok below:

In a related story, a single man in his early 40s caused his entire family to rejoice and celebrate after bringing home a woman he intends to marry.

Nigerian lawyer speaks about paternity fraud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian human rights lawyer recounted handling two paternity fraud cases in one week, describing severe emotional trauma.

He narrated how a deceived husband broke down in court, while the wife publicly blamed him for her unfaithfulness.

Drawing from experience, he warned that paternity fraud was more widespread than assumed, urging honesty in relationships.

Source: Legit.ng