Woman Gives Her Dog Detailed Instructions Before Church, Video Goes Viral
Woman Gives Her Dog Detailed Instructions Before Church, Video Goes Viral

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • A Nigerian woman shared a video of herself giving her dog, Skye, detailed instructions before leaving for church
  • She told the attentive dog to guard the house, avoid sleeping, and take his security role seriously
  • The clip went viral, with many viewers praising the dog’s calm behaviour while others reacted humorously

A video of a Nigerian woman giving her dog, Skye, a detailed set of instructions before heading to church had sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The trending clip, shared by Chi Chi Godwin on TikTok, showed the dog owner, known as Mummy Skye, speaking to the large dog as if he were a human security guard.

Nigerian lady speaks to her dog to secure her house
A Nigerian woman gives a briefing to her pet dog Skye before leaving for church on Sunday. Photo credit: Chi Chi Godwin/TikTok
Source: TikTok

The woman was well dressed and set to go to church, but before she did, she decided to address her dog.

She tells the attentive Skye in the viral TikTok video that she is leaving for church and that he (the dog) would be in charge of the house.

"Skye, stand up, sit down. Today is Sunday, I am going to church now. Take care of the house. Did you hear me? Take care of the house. Don't go inside your house and start sleeping. Make sure you do your work. Security work is your work. Do your work very well."

The one-sided conversation continued with the woman promising to pray for everyone, including Skye.

Nigerian lady speaks to her dog to secure her house before going to church
A Nigerian woman shares a moment with her trained dog before leaving for church. Photo credit: Chi chi Godwin/TikTok
Source: TikTok

She added:

"I will pray for you. I will pray for our fans. I will pray for all our loved ones, even our enemies, I will pray for them. Mhm. Thank you."

Reactions to dog owner's instructions to her dog

The dog's calm demeanor and responsiveness, such as sitting patiently and offering a paw for a handshake, have drawn widespread admiration.

Some of the comments are below.

Justice international wrote:

"Why Skye don't go to church with you."

Waco said:

"You've trained this dog very well. My dog even refused to follow me me into the kitchen when I begged him to."

Diogenes commented:

"Na the 'don go inside your house to sleep' finish work for me! Super good boy, that dog!"

Tameka B stated:

"She knows he’s gonna go take a nap the second she leaves."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Legit.ng

