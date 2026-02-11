Woman Gives Her Dog Detailed Instructions Before Church, Video Goes Viral
- A Nigerian woman shared a video of herself giving her dog, Skye, detailed instructions before leaving for church
- She told the attentive dog to guard the house, avoid sleeping, and take his security role seriously
- The clip went viral, with many viewers praising the dog’s calm behaviour while others reacted humorously
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
A video of a Nigerian woman giving her dog, Skye, a detailed set of instructions before heading to church had sparked mixed reactions on social media.
The trending clip, shared by Chi Chi Godwin on TikTok, showed the dog owner, known as Mummy Skye, speaking to the large dog as if he were a human security guard.
The woman was well dressed and set to go to church, but before she did, she decided to address her dog.
She tells the attentive Skye in the viral TikTok video that she is leaving for church and that he (the dog) would be in charge of the house.
"Skye, stand up, sit down. Today is Sunday, I am going to church now. Take care of the house. Did you hear me? Take care of the house. Don't go inside your house and start sleeping. Make sure you do your work. Security work is your work. Do your work very well."
The one-sided conversation continued with the woman promising to pray for everyone, including Skye.
She added:
"I will pray for you. I will pray for our fans. I will pray for all our loved ones, even our enemies, I will pray for them. Mhm. Thank you."
Reactions to dog owner's instructions to her dog
The dog's calm demeanor and responsiveness, such as sitting patiently and offering a paw for a handshake, have drawn widespread admiration.
Some of the comments are below.
Justice international wrote:
"Why Skye don't go to church with you."
Waco said:
"You've trained this dog very well. My dog even refused to follow me me into the kitchen when I begged him to."
Diogenes commented:
"Na the 'don go inside your house to sleep' finish work for me! Super good boy, that dog!"
Tameka B stated:
"She knows he’s gonna go take a nap the second she leaves."
Tameka B said:
"She knows he’s gonna go take a nap the second she leaves."
Watch the TikTok video below:
Nigerian lady brings dog to work
In a related story, a Nigerian woman went viral after sharing a hilarious video of the moment she decided to bring her 'best friend' to work, only to be met with a strong query from her human resources manager. The lady's 'best friend' in question was her small, furry dog.
University student brings pet to lecture hall
Legit.ng had earlier reported that a university student surprised classmates by bringing her pet cat to class, calmly placing it inside her handbag.
The cat remained unusually calm throughout the class, drawing amusement and praise from viewers online.
The viral TikTok video sparked hilarious reactions and quickly amassed hundreds of thousands of views and likes.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng