A Nigerian lady shared a TikTok video detailing how her father gave her a deadline to bring a man home for marriage

She explained that dating had been difficult, saying men were either busy or healing from past relationships

The video sparked mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians sharing similar experiences and advice

A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions on social media after disclosing what her father said about finding a man to settle down with.

The young woman, identified as @ebun_oluwaaaa, shared a video on TikTok, lamenting the deadline her father had given her to find a husband.

The lady explained that her father had been pressuring her and insisted that she should be preparing for marriage at her age.

Father pressures daughter to marry

Speaking about this, she explained that dating has not been easy lately, as many young men are either busy or healing from past relationships.

She said:

“My dad has given me a deadline to bring a man home...

Relationship is not... Personally, I can't remember the last time a guy asked me out. The one that collected my number the last time didn't even text me.”

The lady said she had jokingly told her father that if he was serious about her getting married next year, he should find a man for her himself.

In her words:

"I even told him that if he feels so serious about me marrying next year, he should just go and look for a man for me, because that's the only thing that can work. He should refer me. He should bring someone.

I'm not saying arranged marriage is the solution o. For me, in my own situation right now, I am saying that that idea sounds attractive and that's the only lead way I have now."

Reactions as father pressures daughter to marry

Legit.ng had collected reactions from Nigerians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Adeola Ola said:

"My dad is late and my mom told me to enjoy my life that I should not rush myself enter any marriage, she said life start at 30."

Lisaquaye1 wrote:

"Before I dey reason marriage too until I started my business, sis get something doing first."

Sanaalathanfanpage commented:

"You go fit take care of me? Because nah favour I wan do for you I don cost like this."

Mercydami stated:

"I don't want to get married, I'm still very young but I know my parent will do more than this na to just fly out leave them alone."

Stylesdgenius commented:

"Relationship = Billings Na why people no dey ask anybody out again."

