A lady who attended the service of songs of a rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah, who died from a snakebite, shared what she observed.

She mentioned something unusual that the singer’s brother and mother did at the event.

Nanyah, 26, reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her Abuja residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Lady shares observation at Nanyah’s memorial event

Identified on Facebook as Clara Odinaka Ananeme, the lady posted what she noticed about Nanyah’s brother and mother at the service of songs, held on Tuesday, February 10 2026, in Lagos..

She opened up about a special request that Nanyah’s brother made and how he reacted to it.

Her Facebook post read:

“We sang Kosiso during service of songs, after holy mass, Ifuu’s brother while greeting the congregation pleaded with the choir to repeat “Kosiso” that it was one of Ifuu’s fav songs. That she was always singing it.

“When we started, her mum nd brother sang along, even the bro was making a dance movement. Omo that did a lot of consolation to my heart, bcos throughout the service of songs, they just sat and was looking at us with this painful face that can pierce your heart.

“Watching them sing that Kosiso with some light and hope was my highlight today. Indeed , however it pleases God. May her soul rest in peace. Amen

Reactions trail lady's observation at Nanyah's memorial

Ijeoma Nwafor said:

"Oohhh,glad they found a consolation in the song. Indeed Kosisochukwu."

Amaka Nsofor Chimezie said:

"I couldn't control my tears all through but let the will of God be done. Hope you reached home safely?"

Chinwendu Obierefu said:

"That particular song gets me emotional especially during service of song."

McDonald Mohammed said:

"I was there and the crowd this Nightingale (ifunanya) pulled shows she lived a life well spent."

Chidinma Doris said:

"My heart is broken, I don't why I feel so much pain even though I don't know her,may her soul rest in peace amen."

Pato Harmony Ohiaeriaku Moses said:

"Chai what a painful exist may God almight console this family in this kind of difficut time."

Onah E. Elizabeth said:

"Clara Odinaka Ananeme thank you for coming to share in our pain, and to pray for her peaceful repose. May God bless you and all those who came and those who sent in their condolences. Indeed kosisochukwu, it is well."

Catholic priest shares dream about late Nanyah

