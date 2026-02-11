An observant woman shared what she noticed while attending the service of songs for Nanyah, who died from a snakebite.

A woman who attended the service of songs of a rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah, who died from a snakebite, shared what she observed.

She mentioned what she noticed about the crowd at the event.

A lady shares what she observed at Nanyah's service of songs.

Nanyah, 26, reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Woman speaks on Nanyah’s service of songs

Identified on Facebook as Mary Okwori Odeke, the woman posted a video from the event.

She also shared what she noticed about the people who attended the ceremony.

Her Facebook post read:

“Yesterday at the service of songs for Ifunanya in Lagos, as I sat inside the church, I was already amazed by the number of people present. Little did I know that a large crowd had also gathered outside. While leaving, I overheard an elderly woman say to another, “This small girl, see how many people came out for her.”

Ifunanya may have died young, but she lived a truly impactful life and was deeply loved. Even up until yesterday, I still wished she would come back. She deserved to flourish much more. She deserved to reap the fruits of her labour. She deserved to live longer. Rest in perfect peace, dear Ifunanya. It is well."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions trail video from Nanyah’s memorial

Upaa Michael Kinga said:

"If only the tears we all have cried and sadness we all feel could bring her back. If only we were allowed to each donate her a day or a week or a month or a year so her beautiful soul would live on for a thousand more years, if wishes were horses, if if if ?????? Rest in peace Ifunanya. Your's was a brief but impactful stay on earth, may the angels lead you home."

Grace Amarachi Ekpunobi said:

"It's well."

Blessing Ogah said:

"I really wished she would just wake up. But seems it’s never happening. Rest with the angels Ifunanya."

Victor Chidiebere Obichukwu said:

"The hymn that calms my soul. Yes, God will raise us up on the last day."

Grace Oforka

"Remember Jesus died at 33. He became known for years to come. It’s well. She truly lived an inspiring live. I really wish she had more time with us but Gos knows best."

Reactions continue to trail death of Nanyah following a snakebite on January 31st, 2026.

