The brother of Nanyah, who died from a snakebite, gave an emotional speech at her tribute service in Abuja on February 8, 2026

He shared a clip of his speech at the event, where he spoke about the manner she died, alongside a tribute from their parents

Many who came across the video were moved to tears as they mourned the singer and shared what they observed

Kingsley Nwangene, the brother of Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite, mourned her deeply during a tribute service held in her honour.

He shared a clip from his speech at the event, which was held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Nanyah, 26, reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Nanyah’s tribute service: Brother’s speech moves many

On his Instagram page @official_kaybaba1, Kingsley shared a clip of his speech at her tribute service.

He also showed the tributes from his mother and father, mourning Nanyah’s death.

In the clip, he said:

“This country failed her. She went to two hospitals and you will look at a patient and say no, I don’t have anti-venom. Check the next one. Who does that? It’s terrible and I do not even think anyone deserves it.

“We are all gathered her because its Nanyah but it can happen to anyone. It hurts me she didn’t get this recognition when she was alive.”

He captioned the Instagram video:

“My girl fought till the very end and never gave up. REST IN PEACE NNE. Love you till eternity.”

Tribute service: Reactions trail Nanyah's brother's speech

