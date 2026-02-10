Snakebite: Nanyah’s Brother’s Emotional Speech At Tribute Service Moves People to Tears, Clip Trends
- The brother of Nanyah, who died from a snakebite, gave an emotional speech at her tribute service in Abuja on February 8, 2026
- He shared a clip of his speech at the event, where he spoke about the manner she died, alongside a tribute from their parents
- Many who came across the video were moved to tears as they mourned the singer and shared what they observed
Kingsley Nwangene, the brother of Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite, mourned her deeply during a tribute service held in her honour.
He shared a clip from his speech at the event, which was held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.
Nanyah, 26, reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.
She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.
Nanyah’s tribute service: Brother’s speech moves many
On his Instagram page @official_kaybaba1, Kingsley shared a clip of his speech at her tribute service.
He also showed the tributes from his mother and father, mourning Nanyah’s death.
In the clip, he said:
“This country failed her. She went to two hospitals and you will look at a patient and say no, I don’t have anti-venom. Check the next one. Who does that? It’s terrible and I do not even think anyone deserves it.
“We are all gathered her because its Nanyah but it can happen to anyone. It hurts me she didn’t get this recognition when she was alive.”
He captioned the Instagram video:
“My girl fought till the very end and never gave up. REST IN PEACE NNE. Love you till eternity.”
Tribute service: Reactions trail Nanyah's brother's speech
blackgrlljeje_
Such an Angel, your voice will be missed forever rest in perfect peace
thereal_orchman
She made us proud and she will forever be remembered.
rita_onua
She’s an angel! She’s returned back to the maker! She will be greatly missed, however she’s in the right hand of the father and will unite with you all on the resurrection morning. Rest in peace Saint Ifunanya!
nadismayana
Rest on star girl .. you spoke well nna
d.i.m.z.y_
Rest in peace Ify I love you forever my girl
ebere.iloegbunam
Forever in our hearts my Diamond
busonma__
Y’all pls be strong …She is watching over you May the lord grant her eternal rest
leojune2025
may her soul continue to rest in the lord bossom
luluabuchi
My Condolences again Bro… Rest well Ifunanya
In a related story, three Nigerians who had been bitten by snakes in the past shared how they survived without anti-venom.
