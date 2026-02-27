A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated the completion of his engineering studies at the University of Ibadan

He announced his graduation from the department of engineering and gave a breakdown of his results from 100 level to final year

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat

A young Nigerian man, Olugbodi Samuel, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Samuel shared that he bagged a first-class degree in civil engineering.

UI engineering graduate bags first class

On his Facebook page, Olugbodi Samuel shared his journey and how he was sponsored by engineers whom he met during his Industrial Traning (IT).

He also gave a breakdown of his results and listed his award and achievements.

His Facebook post read:

"Reintroducing: Olugbodi Samuel Akinwale GMNSE GMNIEE. Five years of Civil Engineering at the University of Ibadan (2020/21 - 2024/25)

"The Academic Trajectory: 100L: 3.63/4.00 || 200L: 3.46/4.00 || 300L: 3.87/4.00 || 400L: 3.66/4.00 || 500L: 3.71/4.00. Final CGPA: 3.66/4.00 (First Class Honours)

"The Breakdown (79 Courses Total): 57 'A' grades (17 of which were 80+ marks). 18 'B' grades

"The Recognitions: 4x Dean’s Honor Award. NICESA "Academician of the Year" (100L). NICESA "Most Likely to Become a Professor" (500L)

"From being crowned 'Academician of the Year' in my first year to 'Most Likely to Become a Professor' by my final year, the grind truly paid off.

"First and foremost, I return all the glory to God for His grace, strength, and guidance throughout this 'incredible' journey. My story at the University of Ibadan actually began with a foundation laid by the people I met years before.

"Between 2015 and 2017, I completed my National Diploma (ND) program at The Polytechnic Ibadan. Following that, during my one-year Industrial Training in 2018, I met and was opportuned to work with a distinguished circle of engineering professionals at the Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC). Engr Olaoye Yusuff (Now @ Lagos State Ministry of Works, Office of Infrastructure,) and a core team of seven senior engineers at LSPWC—Engrs. Abass Kayode, Saheed Alli Bombata, Afolabi Boluogun, Hussein, Lawrence, Thompson, and Adeleke—saw my potential and loyalty.

"Recognizing my drive, they made a deliberate commitment to sponsor my university education. Their genuine mentorship and financial support made this degree possible, and I owe them a massive debt of gratitude for believing in me."

Netizens celebrate UI first class graduate

Arise Oluwaseyi Stephen said:

"Congratulations Samuel. Your resilience is topnotch."

Mmayen Inyang said:

"Congratulations,Olugbodi!! Greater heights ahead in Jesus' name."

Itunu Ilori said:

"Congratulations Samuel!!! Thank you for always."

