Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ibadan, Oyo State - The Valedictorian of the University of Ibadan MBBS class of 2025, Inioluwa John Joshua, said all the hard work and resilience have paid off.

The 25-year-old did not just graduate from the college of medicine in Nigeria’s premier university, but did so in style and excellence.

Joshua, an indigene of Kwara State, said it was challenging to attain and maintain good academic performance in every test and exam.

He said combining the large coursework in short time frames with a robust extra-curricular life was not easy.

He stated this during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

“Medical school is a long, continuous journey for 6 or more years. I had to be consistent in every test and exam (as much as possible) to ensure I understood the course material and excelled. Staying consistent for that long was no walk in the park. Moreover, medical school in itself is challenging, with large coursework in short time frames, difficult concepts, and hands-on requirements, among others. Combining this with a robust extra-curricular life involving student leadership, volunteering, research, and competitive essay-writing, among others, was challenging but eventually worthwhile.”

Speaking on his motivation for graduating as the best student in medicine, he said:

“One of my favourite mantras is that whatever is worth doing is worth doing well. Gaining admission to study medicine at Nigeria’s premier university was a great opportunity, and I decided early on to make the best of it. In addition, it is always exciting to look back and see how far and well one has come due to hard work and resilience. Academic success is a wonderful feat to achieve, and I am grateful to have put in the work to come this far.”

Joshua, who scored 313 to gain admission in the20172018 acdemic session, won several awards during study at the UI College of Medicine.

University of Ibadan MBBS distinction graduate wins awards

The Provost’s Award for Excellent Participation in Community Life

Best in MB I Exams

Best in MB II Exams

Best in MB IV Exams

Nigerian Medical Association Award for the Best Graduating Student

Abib Olamitoye Foundation Prize for the best graduating student in Anatomy

Abib Olamitoye Foundation Prize for the best graduating student in Physiology

Abib Olamitoye Foundation Prize for the best graduating student in Pathology

Abib Olamitoye Foundation Prize for the best graduating student in Pharmacology

Abib Olamitoye Foundation Prize for the best graduating student in Surgery

Abib Olamitoye Foundation Prize for the best graduating student in Preventive and Social Medicine

O.O. Ajayi Prize for the best graduating student in Surgery Final Examination

E.O. Nkposong Prize for the best graduating student in Surgery Final Examination

Dr. A. Ladipo Oluwole Memorial Prize in Public Health for the best student in the Preventive and Social Medicine examination

Olubode Fatoki Prize for the best graduating student with the highest aggregate mark in Community Medicine

National Health Insurance Scheme Prize to the overall best graduating student in Community Medicine

Oludele Ajose Memorial Prize to the best student in the Community Medicine Block posting

Emily Durosinmi Olusanya Award to the Best Student in Family Medicine

Mrs. K.O. Akanbi’s Scholarship Prize to the best student in the Part B Essay Section of the Part II MBBS Examination

Alice Moboade Akinyele Memorial Prize for the 2 best graduating students in the Department of Medicine

Departmental Prize for the Department of Surgery

Department Prize for the Department of Community Medicine

