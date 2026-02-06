A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to speak about her dear friend, who recently passed away after being bitten by snakes

The lady mourned the death of Ifunanya on her social media page and mentioned something many people haven’t heard of since the singer’s death

She spoke about the plans the singer had, which she had informed her about several days before the tragic incident at her Abuja apartment, which led to her death

A young lady has taken to social media to share her sadness over the death of gospel singer Ifunanya Nwangene and revealed the interesting thing the singer told her days before she died.

The lady also spoke about the gospel singer's voice as she mourned her tragic death.

Young lady says late singer's voice will forever lighten her mood.

Lady mourns gospel singer Ifunanya Nwangene

Legit.ng had confirmed the death of the popular singer, explaining that she died after being bitten by a snake in her apartment in Abuja.

Since her death, friends and neighbors have spoken about her, with a few people commenting on her character and behavior.

After her death, a friend of the singer revealed that he followed the ambulance that transported the late singer’s body and shared what he saw through the window.

Another individual who was very close to Ifunanya Nwangene stated that he was with her when she died and witnessed her final moments.

Young lady mourns gospel singer Ifunanya Nwangene, shares her last words.

He mentioned what he noticed about the singer's tongue and lips immediately after she passed.

As friends continue to speak out about the late singer, a friend of Ifunanya, @OnyiPathfinder, took to her social media page to mourn her.

She shared how she feels about the death of the singer.

She said:

“I’m very sad because I actually lost a friend.”

Last shares details of chat with Ifunanya

After expressing her grief, the lady mentioned the interesting thing Ifunanya Nwangene told her several days ago.

She said that the singer had shared details about a project she was working on.

Her statement read:

“Ifunanya Nwangene is a good friend of mine, and a few days ago we chatted on Snapchat where she was telling me about her forthcoming project. Rest easy, sweetheart. Your voice will forever lighten up my mood.”

Read the post below:

Friend shares last chat with Ifunanya Nwangene

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a friend of the late gospel singer Ifunanya Nwangene shared their last WhatsApp chat.

In the messages, Ifunanya invited her friend to join her choir, Amemuso, and even gave her number to help her find the way. The friend said she cried and felt very sad when she heard about Ifunanya’s death.

