A Nigerian pastor has spoken out after Ifunanya’s death, describing her as a god and also mentioning two things Ifunanya Nwangene never did while she was alive.

The statement by the man of God comes after the death of the singer, who was reported to have passed away on January 31 after she was bitten by a snake.

Nigerian pastor calls Ifunanya a god

Since the report of the incident, several people who were close to the late singer have come out publicly to speak well of her.

In a video posted by @harmonyfrancis7, a man of God could be seen speaking fondly about Ifunanya.

While talking about the late singer, he said:

“I was telling someone yesterday, I put it in quotes and said, ‘Ifunanya is a god."

He went further to explain why he described Ifunanya as a god, as he mentioned two things she never did while she was alive.

He mentioned the two things the late singer never did while she was alive, including that she never lied and never wronged anybody.

He added:

“There is nobody here who can say, ‘This is where Ifunanya wronged me.’ Ifunanya does not tell lies. She was too good to be with us; she was too good to be on earth.”

Nigerian pastor calls Ifunanya a god and recalls two things she never did. Photo Source: Facebook/Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: TikTok

“When she went for The Voice, how many of you know she went for The Voice, she was an inspiration for Matthew to also go for The Voice. Nobody really knew her even after The Voice, and just last year, she began to rise and come into the limelight.”

“On the 3rd she had a production, on the 14th she had another production, and on the 15th she also had a production. Apart from music, she was also going into acting, and there is no way you would test Ifunanya and then start looking for somebody else.”

Reactions as pastor speaks about late singer

Victor Chuks shared:

"Such people are special been and they usually don't stay long on earth. May God grant her eternal rest. Amen."

Mr._Philip stressed:

"If you people testifies that she lived a life of heroic virtue, why not organise yourselves and meet the local Ordinary of your diocese so he will apply to Rome, for the Causes of the Saints on her."

suzzysteve42 noted:

"What we should know is that she's an angel on a brief assignment here on Earth. God used her to show us how angel voices are 😭😭😭."

blessinggambo427 shared:

"People can say a lot of good things about you when you died so stop making it a big deal she is dead and she doesn’t wish to be dead so all this is giving people fake hope that all is well with her dead."

Boss Lady added:

"Pater that's exactly what I said in my inner mind wn I was praying for her I said I'm sure God had seen something ahead that will corrupt her so decided to take her ahead. I'm not a Nigerian but friends with her on TikTok she's so so humble & lovely. her dead is so so painful."

B.O.D of LAY LAY 📿🛐 stressed:

"I knew her from sec school and church member of archangels catholic church satellite in lagos before the voice and than relocated to Abuja."

JESUSBABY said:

"una just dey call my name everywhere, this is really heartbroken 😭 😭 chaii just look at she is my name sake , may her Gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

