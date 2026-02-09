A UK-based Nigerian tech professional has complained online after a Nigeria-based tutor allegedly charged UK-level fees

He said the tutor reportedly used UK tutoring rates of up to £70 per hour as a benchmark despite living in Nigeria

His post sparked debate online about fair pricing, location-based rates, and the value of professional skills

A UK-based Nigerian tech professional has taken to social media to express his frustration after being allegedly charged a ridiculous amount by a teacher in Nigeria who offered to tutor his children online.

The man, identified as Tosin Olugbenga, shared his concerns on X (formerly Twitter), where he questioned the pricing approach used by the supposed teacher in Nigeria.

According to Tosin, the tutor reportedly based the hourly teaching fee on rates charged in the United Kingdom, despite living and working in Nigeria.

Nigerian teacher charges UK-based fees to client

In his post, Tosin explained that the teacher checked online tutoring prices in the UK and saw rates as high as £70 per hour, then attempted to use the same figure as a benchmark for charging him.

He questioned the logic behind the decision, noting that if he could afford UK tutoring rates, he would not be seeking services from Nigeria in the first place.

To buttress his point, he referenced how global companies adjust pricing based on regions, pointing out that X Premium subscriptions are cheaper in Nigeria than in the UK.

He also mentioned that many American companies set up call centres in countries like India due to lower operational costs.

He said:

"You want to charge someone to teach their kids.

Because they are in the UK, you went online to check the price of tutoring for an hour, you saw £70 and then you based your benchmark on that.

So if I have £70 to pay per hour, you think I will consider hiring from Nigeria?

Do you know why X Premium is cheaper in Nigeria than the UK?

Do you know why US companies set up their call centers in India?

If you want to start charging in dollar and pounds, you better come and join us in the UK and pay the bills and taxes like we do."

See his post on X below:

Reactions to teacher's pricing for UK-based man

His comments have sparked conversations online. Some of the comments are below.

@ThisBabatunde wrote:

"I charge clients “reasonable” prices even if I live in Nigeria, £70 isn’t bad please, if you know your onion, have put in the work and have the right portfolio. Yes, charge sensibly, never underprice yourself because of your location. Stay away from bad advice."

@ademi_nokan commented:

"£70 per hour. So two hrs will be £140. £140 =N260,000. Please how much is that teacher salary in Nigeria in a month?"

@Archandey5 stated:

"Na where pakis get sense pass us be this, they will gladly take £20."

