A Nigerian man has shared the virtual conversation he had with a young lady whom he met a few days ago

He posted the full chat online and expressed utter disappointment at her for not thinking twice to do such when they just newly met

Massive reactions trailed the post on X as social media users shared their various opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian man has shared how his virtual conversation with a lady he met three days ago took an unexpected turn.

A screenshot of the chat between the duo immediately went viral on social media, with many weighing in on the matter.

Man posts chat with lady he met 3 days ago

The man, @fwdaniels on X, shared the chat online, disclosing that it had taken place just three days after they had exchanged contact details.

In the messages, the lady asked him for a total amount of N400k to settle some bills, and when he expressed surprise, she stated that it was okay if he was 'broke'.

"Can you spare N400k? I got bills to pay. Don't overthink it. It's ok if you're broke," she said.

According to the man, her request totally threw him off balance, especially since they had just met each other recently.

In his words:

"3 days after we exchanged contact. The audacity is sickk."

Reactions as man posts chat with lady

The post garnered diverse reactions, with Nigerians expressing their thoughts and opinions on the matter.

Many were surprised by the lady's lack of hesitation in asking for financial assistance from someone she barely knew.

Code said:

"I would’ve replied with “I’m happy you’re okay with your financial status.”

Nigggadoings said:

"As bad as it is, sometimes I find it hard to believe some of these screenshots, like do some girls really move this way or guys be making it up?"

Foluso said:

"Spare 400K? Then she adds, “Don’t overthink it it’s okay if you’re broke.” That is top-tier gaslighting. It puts you in a spot where you feel the urge to prove you are not broke, while another part of you is telling you to say less and waka jeje. Honestly, where do people even meet this kind of girl?"

Mercury said:

"One asked me for 25k and offered sexx and was soooo angry when I said no and checked in on her later. She said no point telling a brokie my problem when there’s no solution. I shock."

Dark reacted:

"How much is 400k that you cannot give her. Don't overthink it if you're broke fr. You don block her?"

Ebenezer reacted:

"She's testing the waters to weigh how deep your pocket is. Once she detects, she's able to know the size of requests to throw at you next time."

Henry Atkins said:

"It's okay if you're broke has to be the worse type of shading, who sees audacity to these women, gimme their plug asap I need it like right now. Someone needs to be in jail."

