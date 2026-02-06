A former in Kenya went viral on social media due to the unexpected step he took to make money

A video showed him speaking about how much he makes daily from offering internet access

The individual also explained why he does it, revealing the price he paid for the WiFi router and helmet

A Kenyan farmer identified as Martin Namasaka has grabbed attention online after he bought a WiFi router and wore it on his head so he could provide internet services to individuals who can’t afford data at home or on their phones.

The video showing the man has since gone viral on social media, with several individuals talking about the smart step he took.

Farmer turns WIFI router into a business and goes viral online. Photo Source: Instagram/manuukenya

Source: Instagram

Farmer turns wifi router into a business

In a video posted by manuukenya on Instagram, the farmer, Martin Namasaka, spoke about how he makes money from customers while mentioning some of the places he finds them.

According to a news story published by Tuko, the young individual who hawks the WiFi router makes his money by offering services in crowded spaces.

The report also added that, despite his plan to earn a living and ease the burden of data subscription for others, some individuals accused him of attempting to steal personal information and sell it for money, a claim he has dismissed.

In the Instagram video posted by manuukenya, the farmer spoke about the WiFi router and explained that he had always fancied how it looked. Due to his financial situation, he decided to take a smart step to make money.

He explained that he waited until he could harvest some of his crops, sold them, and used the money from the sales to purchase the WiFi router.

Man reveals cost of his Wifi router business

Details from the Tuko report mentioned that he bought the router for KSh 2,500 (N26,495.23).

On his head, Martin Namasaka also wears a helmet, which he bought for KSh 800 (N8,478.47).

Additionally, he purchased boots for KSh 200 (N2,196.19) to complete his outfit and look presentable.

Kenyan farmer goes viral after wearing WIFI router on his head to earn money. Photo Source: Instagram/manuukenya

Source: Instagram

His words, translated to English by Tuko, read in part:

"I just wanted to do something to earn money; some people may want to access the internet, but they do not have money. Sometimes you may go somewhere and wish to stream, but you do not have that money."

He stressed that the reason he is doing this was to raise money.

He also shared that sometimes when he enters a bus, he tells the passengers that WiFi is available and mentions the price, after which they begin to use his services.

Martin Namasaka also shared how much he often makes from the business.

According to him, he earns KSh 60 (N635.89) or around KSh 50 (N529.90) a day.

He said:

"The speed I have is 4G and 5G; on a good day, I earn KSh 60 or KSh 50. The largest amount I have ever charged is KSh 50, and I always look for places where there are people and stay there until they are done browsing."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared a video of an elderly man hawking sachet water on the streets. The older man carried the water on his head through a busy motor park looking for customers.

Man sells piggy banks with style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man got attention on social media for branding his piggy banks with the names of Nigerian banks.

People who saw his video laughed and said he is just trying to survive in a tough country.

Source: Legit.ng