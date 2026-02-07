A young lady has gone viral on social media after sharing how swift and stress-free she got her Nigerian passport

In a now-viral tweet, the lady confirmed that she secured her Nigerian passport in just 21 days without paying extra fees

Her post quickly went viral on the platform with several Nigerians chiming into share their various opinions in the comments

A Nigerian lady's experience with the passport application process has gone viral on social media, with many praising the efficiency of the service.

The young lady took to the X app to share her surprise at the swift processing of her passport application.

Lady gets Nigerian passport in 21 days

The lady identified on X as @kenkenlewu had applied for the document online in January and was astonished by the speed at which it was processed.

According to her, the entire process was smooth, with no requests for extra payments or undue stress.

The application was submitted on January 12, and she had her passport capture done by January 26, finally receiving the document on February 2. The total cost for the service was ₦104,000.

In her post, she expressed her satisfaction with the service, commending the staff at the Nigeria Immigration Service for their professionalism and the seamless nature of the process.

She noted that this level of efficiency was a welcome change and hoped that other government services would take note.

In her words:

"I still can’t believe this happened in Nigeria. No stress. No “extra fees.” I got my Nigerian passport in 21 days. Applied online: Jan 12, 2026 Capturing: Jan 26, 2026 Passport in hand: Feb 2, 2026. Total cost: ₦104,000. This is honestly the smoothest Nigerian government service I’ve ever experienced. Shout out to @nigimmigration. The staffs were professional, the process was seamless, and this is the kind of efficiency we need across other sectors. God bless Nigeria."

Reactions as lady gets Nigerian passport in 21 days

Her post garnered attention online, with many Nigerians weighing in with their own opinions and experiences.

Mystic said:

"These are elements that go to church to do thanks giving and testimony without giving you the main details of how they achieved their claim. They just tell you what you need to pressure you and feel you don't have grace."

Christy said:

"When I was doing my own, it took them just 1 week. Thou I didn't apply online, I did everything offline."

Arike reacted:

"I'm happy things are changing in this regard. Because this has always been a pain."

Anyi Tim said:

"Kudos to them. I paid x2 for mine but yet to receive a notification for capturing, still waiting though."

PeTeRu wrote:

"Their website kept rejecting all my white background passports. Later had to pay a staff to get it done."

