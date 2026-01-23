An Ibadan-based businesswoman has shared her experience after falling victim to scammers selling fake product

An Ibadan-based businesswoman has taken to social media to warn fellow entrepreneurs after she fell victim to a new scam that cost her a lot of money.

In a video spotted by Legit.ng, the lady detailed her experience to prevent others from suffering the same fate.

Image used for illustrative purpose only

She explained how the scammers created a false demand for a product she did not sell in her shop. According to her, a man first visited her shop asking for a special brand of fertiliser she identified as "Yolo." When she said she didn’t sell the product, the man left, not long before two other supposed accomplices came asking for the same item.

Businesswoman loses money to new scam scheme

Their aim was to convince the shop owner of the item's market potential.

After telling the two customers that she does not sell the supposed fertiliser, a man came to her shop to sell the product to her.

Image source: TikTok

She said.

"The man came, said he sells the product and I should put it in my shop, and once I sell it finish, I should just give him the money when he comes."

According to her, she became completely convinced that many people would purchase the product once she bought it in bulk, little did she know that she was about to be scammed.

She shared that she purchased ten cartons of the 'Yolo fertiliser' product for about N300,000, but after six months without a single sale, she realised that she was scammed.

"When we opened it, it was full of water and red oil," she disclosed. "They are targeting business owners now," she warned.

The entrepreneur urged her colleagues to be vigilant and careful of such a greedy scam.

In her words:

"Be careful out there. If you haven't used something before, if you don't know it very well, don't buy it."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to businesswoman's scam experience

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

BEADED BAGS said:

"Make I send am to my mom, that woman can sell anything."

Omobolaji commented:

"Yolo format. Sorry, sister mi."

Ajikabili stated:

"The one they did for me like 15 years ago in Adelabu market in Orita was worse than this."

88CARAT FX

"Thank you, Ma. One needs to wake up these days and thank God for life and start thinking about what bad humans can do to each other. I mean, thinking negatively in every situation is good at times. See colour white and look at it 10 times to see if na black."

Police warn about fake recruitment portal

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Police Service Commission (PSC) alerted Nigerians to fake recruitment news spreading across social media.

Officials confirmed that no recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force was currently ongoing.

Citizens were urged to ignore fraudulent portals and rely only on official PSC announcements.

