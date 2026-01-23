Businesswoman Loses N300,000 in New Scam, Issues Public Warning
- An Ibadan-based businesswoman has shared her experience after falling victim to scammers selling fake product
- The entrepreneur decided to warn her colleagues, disclosing the huge sum of money she had lost before she knew she had been scammed
- Her experience sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some sharing how they also came across similar scammers
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
An Ibadan-based businesswoman has taken to social media to warn fellow entrepreneurs after she fell victim to a new scam that cost her a lot of money.
In a video spotted by Legit.ng, the lady detailed her experience to prevent others from suffering the same fate.
She explained how the scammers created a false demand for a product she did not sell in her shop. According to her, a man first visited her shop asking for a special brand of fertiliser she identified as "Yolo." When she said she didn’t sell the product, the man left, not long before two other supposed accomplices came asking for the same item.
Lady begs Nigerians to patronise mum's tomatoes business, mentions location: "She hasn't sold anything"
Businesswoman loses money to new scam scheme
Their aim was to convince the shop owner of the item's market potential.
After telling the two customers that she does not sell the supposed fertiliser, a man came to her shop to sell the product to her.
She said.
"The man came, said he sells the product and I should put it in my shop, and once I sell it finish, I should just give him the money when he comes."
According to her, she became completely convinced that many people would purchase the product once she bought it in bulk, little did she know that she was about to be scammed.
She shared that she purchased ten cartons of the 'Yolo fertiliser' product for about N300,000, but after six months without a single sale, she realised that she was scammed.
"When we opened it, it was full of water and red oil," she disclosed. "They are targeting business owners now," she warned.
The entrepreneur urged her colleagues to be vigilant and careful of such a greedy scam.
In her words:
"Be careful out there. If you haven't used something before, if you don't know it very well, don't buy it."
Watch the video below:
Reactions to businesswoman's scam experience
Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.
BEADED BAGS said:
"Make I send am to my mom, that woman can sell anything."
Omobolaji commented:
"Yolo format. Sorry, sister mi."
Ajikabili stated:
"The one they did for me like 15 years ago in Adelabu market in Orita was worse than this."
88CARAT FX
"Thank you, Ma. One needs to wake up these days and thank God for life and start thinking about what bad humans can do to each other. I mean, thinking negatively in every situation is good at times. See colour white and look at it 10 times to see if na black."
Police warn about fake recruitment portal
Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Police Service Commission (PSC) alerted Nigerians to fake recruitment news spreading across social media.
Officials confirmed that no recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force was currently ongoing.
Citizens were urged to ignore fraudulent portals and rely only on official PSC announcements.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng