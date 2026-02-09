The brother of Nanyah, the singer who died from a snakebite on January 31, 2026, has shared new information surrounding her death

He shared what she did during her final moments and why he felt proud of her, as he also opened up about his anger

Many reacted as he shared deep details about her childhood, which many did not know about the classical songstress

The brother of a fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite, has mourned her deeply.

He gave deep details about her childhood and revealed what many didn’t know about her.

Nanyah’s brother shares deep details about late singer's childhood. Photo: Kingsley C. Nwangene, Ifunanya Nwangene

Nanyah, 26, reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence in Abuja.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Snakebite: Nanyah’s brother shares details about singer

On his Facebook page, Kingsley C Nwangene shared deep details about her childhood and revealed why she was different.

Kingsley, who had shared Nanyah's funeral arrangements, opened up about what she did during her last moments before she died from a snakebite.

His Facebook post read:

“I never imagined I would be writing something like this. My heart is shattered in ways words may never fully explain. My sister, Ifunanya my best friend, my safe place, my confidant is gone, and the pain of this loss is overwhelming. Ify was not just my sister; she was everything good wrapped in one human being.

“She was excellence itself, Extremely brilliant, disciplined, gentle, and deeply loving. From childhood, she stood out. She was always top of her class, always focused, always determined to be the best, and she never fell short.

“She grew into an exceptional architect, a gifted musician, a devoted Catholic, and a woman of rare calm and integrity. Ify was innocent, genuine, and too pure for a world that often rewards cruelty over kindness. She never gave anyone reason to be angry. Never. She was the perfect daughter, the perfect sister, a true confidant and best friend. Her presence alone brought peace.

What breaks me beyond measure is knowing how hard she fought. Till her very last breath, Ify fought to stay alive. She endured pain with dignity, fear with courage, and uncertainty with unbelievable calm.

“Even while battling for her life, she remained composed, strong, and full of faith. I listened to her refuse to give up. She was declined but as is her nature she accepted it in good faith and persevered And I am endlessly, immeasurably proud of her. She was brave until the end.

“But alongside this grief is anger deep, burning anger. Anger at a country that continues to fail its brightest minds and most innocent souls. Anger at hospitals that should be places of healing but instead expose how broken and neglected our systems truly are. Anger that someone so young, so valuable, so full of promise had to struggle for care, had to fight so hard just to live.

“This loss feels unnecessary. It feels unjust. It feels like something that should never have happened. Ify deserved better from this country, from its institutions, from life itself. She deserved to live fully, to build, to sing, to love, to become everything she was already becoming. And yet, even in death, she has taught us lessons about strength, grace, faith, and quiet courage.

“Her voice that once lifted hymns on earth now joins the heavenly choir. Her legacy of excellence, kindness, and love will never be erased. Her fight will never be forgotten. And my pride in her will never, ever fade.

“Rest well, my beautiful sister. You fought. You loved. You inspired. Until we meet again.”

The brother of Ifunanya Nwangene speaks about what she did in her final moments. Photo: Kingsley C. Nwangene, Ifunanya Nwangene

Reactions trail Nanyah's brother's tribute to sister

Ubulom Timothy said:

"Sorry for the loss brother."

Ogekash Okorie said:

"My heart goes out to you and your family, she will never be forgotten."

Ani Gloria Chiamaka said:

"It is well! May God rest her soul."

