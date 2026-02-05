Kikelomo disclosed that her first marriage hit the rocks after she discovered her husband was gay, a fact she was completely unaware of

Her second attempt at marriage proved to be another nightmare, as she described her former spouse as a serial philanderer and a physical abuser

Despite the trauma, the mother of two insists she has zero regrets, crediting those turbulent years for the birth of her children

Kikelomo Abati, wife of veteran journalist and media personality Dr. Reuben Abati, has shared details about her past relationships, revealing that she was divorced twice before finding happiness in her current marriage.

Speaking during a recent interview on The Morayo Show, Mrs. Abati opened up about the painful realities of her previous unions and the lessons she learned along the way.

According to her, her first marriage ended in heartbreak after she discovered something she never expected.

Kikelomo Abati discloses that her first marriage hit the rocks after she discovered her husband was gay. Photos: Reuben Abati.

Source: Instagram

The journalist's wife disclosed that she found out her first husband was gay, a truth she said was hidden from her before they got married.

“For a woman who have divorced twice, first of all, I married a gay person without me knowing. Let me put it out there,” she said during the interview.

Her revelation has since become a major talking point online, with many Nigerians expressing sympathy over what she described as a painful discovery.

If her first marriage was shocking, the second, according to her, was equally difficult.

Mrs. Abati explained that her second husband was both abusive and unfaithful, making the marriage unbearable.

She described him as a “biggest philanderer and abuser,” noting that the relationship eventually collapsed under the weight of those challenges.

Despite the trauma she experienced, she said she does not regret either of the marriages.

In a surprising twist, Mrs. Abati said the two failed marriages gave her the most important blessings of her life, her children.

She explained that although the journey was painful, it shaped her into the person she is today and prepared her for the stable marriage she now enjoys.

According to her, the lessons she learned from those experiences helped her recognise and appreciate genuine love when it came.

She described her life story as difficult but rewarding, adding that she now lives in a place of peace and stability.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Abati wife's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@shollycutie noted:

"Awwwwn. Lots of lessons learned from them. What an inspiring story. I have hope too"

@aenig.ma stated:

"We need to really spot light on this pandemic of people who are bi-sexual and deceive people into marrying them. Too many cases I’ve heard off especially in Lagos and Abuja."

@i_am_west_jr7 shared:

"What was your own flaws in the marriage? They were both bad people but you're are the good person ozwor"

Reuben Abati married Kikelomo Abati in May 2025. Photos: Reuben Abati.

Source: Instagram

VDM tackles Reuben Abati over trafficked children

Legit.ng earlier reported that Social media activist Martin Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has reacted to the video of Dr Reuben Abati speaking about his effort to repatriate trafficked underage children back to Nigeria.

The TikToker had donated N20 million to help bring back trafficked underage children to Nigeria from the Ivory Coast and other parts of the country.

Reacting to it while on Arise Television, Dr Reuben said that the activist was enthusiastic, just like Portable.

Source: Legit.ng