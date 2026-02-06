The brother of Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah, who died from a snakebite, has posted her official obituary

He announced the date for her service of songs and burial across various locations in Lagos and at her hometown in Enugu

Many who saw the obituary were moved to tears, as they took to the comments to mourn the classical songstress and comfort her family

The burial arrangements of a fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite, have been announced.

Kingsley Nwangene, the brother of the deceased, shared the funeral arrangements on social media, following her death on January 31, 2026.

Nanyah's brother shares the funeral arrangements for his sister, who died from a snakebite. Photo: Instagram/@official_kaybaba1

Source: UGC

Nanyah, 26, reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her Abuja residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Nanyah’s brother shares her burial date, venue

On his Instagram page @official_kaybaba1, Nanyah’s brother posted her official obituary, which had the funeral arrangements, including the dates and venue for her service of songs and burial.

According to the poster, the service of songs would be held in Lagos on February 10, 2026, while that of Enugu would be held on February 13, 2026.

The venue for the Lagos service of songs is at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Abule Oshun, Dansa, Lagos at 4 pm, while a requiem mass would follow at the same venue by 6 pm on February 10, 2026.

Her burial would be held on February 14, 2026, at her hometown in Enugu, while a Thanksgiving service in her honour would be held on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

Nanyah's brother's Instagram post was captioned:

"Till I see you again."

See the Instagram post below:

Snakebite: Reactions trail Nanyah’s burial arrangements

Many who saw the obituary were moved to tears, as they took to the comments to mourn the classical songstress and comfort her family.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@ebymody14 said:

"Chiaaaa, ee worry mind, my condolences, rest easy nwa oma."

@sheistaj said:

"May God carry you all through this. Rest well Ify."

@just_frank9 said:

"Rest easy Ifuanaya. God preserve your soul."

@pearl.nwani said:

"may God have mercy on her and grant her eternal rest into his bossom AMEN."

@chudedan said:

"Till will meet again, rest in peace architect/ vocal queen."

@_ifybekee said:

"Kaiii. Rest in peace Nwa oma."

@shin.arh said:

"May her soul rest in peace with the Lord."

@ada_nkanu_niile said:

"Feels like a dream. rest in peace."

Nanyah's burial has been set on Valentine's Day after she died on January 31, 2026. Photo: Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Instagram

In a related story, three Nigerians who had been bitten by snakes in the past shared how they survived without anti-venom.

Catholic priest shares dream about late Nanyah

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest who knew singer Nanyah mentioned what she told him two days before she died from a snakebite.

He also narrated the strange dream he had about the singer hours after she died in the hospital on January 31, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng