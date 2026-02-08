A Nigerian lady has publicly stated that she would hardly be found at events like the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) Prayer Conference, despite the buzz it generated online

While stating that she has nothing against Pastor Jerry Eze, the convener of NSPPD, the lady explained why she doesn't believe in such events

According to her, many people don't want to admit that massive gatherings sometimes become spiritual outsourcing and make people feel spiritual without transformation

Princess Anita, a Nigerian aphrodisiacs & body enhancement vendor, has given her hot take on the just concluded NSPPD Lagos Prayer Conference, which was held at the Tafawa Balewa Square on February 6.

In a viral Facebook post, Anita said she would hardly be found in such an event as it doesn't align with her belief.

Why lady can't attend NSPPD Prayer Conference

Anita, while stating that she has nothing against Pastor Jerry Eze, said she genuinely does not believe that her prayers require a crowd, noise, matching t-shirts and a packed stadium before God hears her.

Call me an unbeliever if you like, I no dey vex. When it comes to events like this, you’ll hardly see me there. She said Jesus withdrew from crowds to pray and didn't invite people to prayer conferences.

Anita claimed that some people are after encounters and not intimacy with God.

"Let me be clear before anybody gets emotional, I have nothing against Pastor Jerry or anyone attending. God bless them. But I genuinely don’t believe that my prayers need crowd, noise, matching T-shirts, or a packed stadium before heaven hears me.

"This thing where people think God’s presence is louder in a crusade than in their bedroom is wild to me.

"Jesus literally withdrew from crowds to pray. He didn’t say “follow me to Tafawa Balewa Square first.” He said enter your closet.

"Some people are chasing encounters, not intimacy. Big difference..."

In what she tagged uncomfortable truths, Anita said many people wouldn't admit that massive gatherings become spiritual outsourcing, as people want the pastor's fire and the atmosphere's energy and the crowd's faith instead of their consistent relationship with God.

She also stated that crowds at such religious gatherings only make people feel spiritual with no transformation. In her words:

"...What many don’t want to admit is that massive gatherings sometimes become spiritual outsourcing. People want the pastor’s fire, the atmosphere’s energy, the crowd’s faith instead of building their own quiet, boring, consistent relationship with God. And yes, quiet faith is boring. That’s why many avoid it.

"Another uncomfortable truth? Crowds make people feel spiritual without transformation. You can shout “Amen” for 6 hours, cry, fall, roll, get goosebumps and still go home unchanged. Growth happens in solitude, not stadiums.

"Also, let’s be honest: some people attend these things because it feels safer to hide in numbers. Alone with God means facing your habits, your hypocrisy, your unresolved issues. And many are not ready for that kind of encounter..."

Reactions trail woman's take on NSPPD Conference

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's take below:

Jollita Mercy Moyo White said:

"U have raised valid points about personal growth and intimacy with God... Which is commendable, but could have done so without making such gatherings look useless... Don't neglect the gathering of saints, it's scriptural... U shud just encourage them to go and work building themselves on there most holy faith after attending such gatherings."

Aniekeme Finbarr said:

"We knew that gathering will hit a few witchcraft spirits and you can identify them through seemingly intelligent posts like this one.

"Alone moments will always be there. There will also be moments to gather like this, so that the glory of the lord will be made manifest, undeniably!"

Praise Obetta said:

"Wetin I just dey wonder be say, who ask you question? . Na only you dey talk, na only you dey answer."

Jeremiah Quarshie said:

"This is a very unnecessary post and has no proper direction or area of focus. You start by saying you have nothing against but have clearly discredited what they are involved in… if you have an issue with such gatherings, go and tell Jesus the gathering of the multitudes, some of which he fed was unnecessary. You can also tell Peter that the crowd that gathered on the day of Pentecost wasn’t needed and should have sought God in their private closet. Alone with God moments is not necessarily the absence of men.

"You are not in a position to limit what God can do among such a multitude and also know the difference between people coming for such a conference and when the HOLY SPIRIT gathers souls from all corners to impact them. Don’t discern things such as this with a carnal mind."

