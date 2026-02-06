A lady has gone public after her former husband removed her as a dependent on his United Kingdom visa, leaving her at the risk of deportation

Sharing the email she received from the UK Home Office stating when her stay ends, she said a prayer for netizens against marrying their enemies in disguise

Mixed reactions have followed the lady's situation, with some netizens wondering what she did that must have triggered her ex-husband's action, while others sent her words of encouragement

A lady, known as Alexa, has reacted on TikTok after her former husband took her off his United Kingdom visa as a dependent.

She displayed the email that the UK Home Office sent to her, notifying her of her ex-husband's decision and informing her that her right of stay ends on February 7.

Sharing the email on TikTok, she prayed for netizens not to end up marrying their enemies disguised as life partners.

Alexa expressed gratitude to God regardless of what the outcome would be for her.

In her words:

"May we not marry our enemies in disguise of life partners.

"Above all, I remain grateful to God, regardless of the outcome."

Mixed reactions trail lady's situation in UK

porsheberry07 said:

"It will end in praise and you shall come out of this stronger . The Lord is still in business of doing miracles and he is in your story."

Inumidun said:

"You are not alone on this table,hold on to your faith 💪✊pray more ,take one step at a time and blind every noise around you because it won’t help okay.the noises are just distractions. God will come through for IJn."

Oluwatiyemisi said:

"Hmmm, my ex husband did worse, I knew about the whole thing but I just wanted to go back home to my mum. because the pain I experienced was too much. I am better now. things will work in your favor by the grace of God."

sunshine and showers said:

"Where you did nothing wrong to him- the one he replaced you with will deal with him. Start with the Book of Psalms at midnight. It is well."

Yetunde R said:

"This was me couple of years back, but God didn’t forsake me.. He will help you too."

Supersop said:

"He brought you to UK and then removed you and you didn't do anything. The post shows he made the right decision."

Top gyal 💕🤭 said:

"God this institution called marriage, may we not marry our enemies oo."

