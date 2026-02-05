A Nigerian prophet has sent a message to popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, following news of her repentance

In a video, he expressed fears about her closeness to Pastor Jerry Eze and mentioned why she should apply caution

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section with their various opinions

A Nigerian prophet has issued a cautionary message to Tonto Dikeh, the popular actress, following her recent repentance.

The prophet's words of warning have sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many users weighing in on the matter.

Prophet cautions Tonto Dikeh about Jerry Eze

Identified as @abelboma on TikTok, the prophet expressed concerns about Tonto Dikeh's closeness to Pastor Jerry Eze, advising her to exercise caution in her interactions and closeness with the pastor.

He urged the actress to be mindful of developing a familiarity with the pastor that could lead to spiritual complications.

According to the prophet, 'the Lord' emphasised that it is He who has brought about the change in her life, and not any human being.

This, he said, should be her focus as she faces the challenges ahead, rather than allowing the opinions of others to derail her.

He warned that accusations and persecution would come, but she should remain steadfast, keeping her eyes on God.

The prophet also conveyed an instruction to Tonto Dikeh to seek God in prayer, asking questions and seeking guidance.

He stated that 'the Lord' wants to teach her His ways and introduce her to people who can help her grow spiritually, but she needs to be humble and receptive.

In his words:

"Tonto Dikeh the Lord said be careful of how you are getting close to Pastor Jerry. The reason is because there is gonna be a familiarity, or familiar spirit between you. You yourself to the men of God, not the men of God to you, but you to the men of God. So the Lord is saying be careful of what we call familiar spirit from you to the men of God. Also know that it is God that change you, not man. So that when men will hurt you or when the woman will hurt you, you will not go back. You will keep being focused in the things of God. Because some people have issues, when the body of Christ insult them or tell them, accuse them of something, they go back to their former ways. But the Lord said it is I that have called you, it is I that will use you.

"So there are a lot of concentration that is coming that might want to take you back to your past life. The Lord is saying do not put anybody ahead of you, rather put God ahead of you, because he is the one that will help you, he is the one that will lead you so that you don't go back or you don't lose courage. Accusations are about to come, things you don't know about is about to come. Your persecution will be times ten. So the Lord is saying you are not there yet, you are still training. Are you getting what I'm saying?

"The Lord said go back and ask him questions, seek him in the place of prayer. He said I want to introduce you to younger people and to advance people that will teach you. I the Lord wants to teach you my ways, I wanna teach you things in the Bible, but I can't teach you when you are already in the front. So the Lord is saying slow down, calm down, and follow my lead. And he said if you do so, he is gonna open your eyes in the prophetic, he is gonna open your ears into the prophetic. So you need to learn, this is your days of learning."

Reactions as prophet warns Tonto Dikeh

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@DELIGHT said:

"Honestly, I do feel that tonto might backslide, but God be with her."

@Jennygold said:

"The truth remains, tonto should keep her Christianity off the media. Trust me you all will be so shocked. Even the enemy that watches her through media won’t have access to destroy her. She’s been a great woman right from onset."

@Ana_Mang reacted:

"I love this man of God may GOD protect you forever. For me, for u, for everyone that belive that u are a real man of God."

@Pearl said:

"It was just last week when I picked that in the spirit. Remember, she once went to Bushiri and repented of her same addictions and all. Somehow she backslided, I don't blame her as am a sinner maybe worse than her. May God help her."

@mbinzealice added:

"Just now I came across Tonto praying then i remembered what this man of God said about Tonto and everything has come to pass. Please listen to God sms."

See the post below:

