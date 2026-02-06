A Nigerian man was devastated when his house burnt to ashes just seven days to his already scheduled wedding

In a video, he recounted how he entered the place to discover the burnt remains of his properties including his AC, bed and fridge

Emotional reactions trailed the video shared on the TikTok app as social media users consoled him in the comments

A Nigerian man's house was reduced to ashes just a week before his scheduled wedding, leaving him devastated.

The extent of the damage was captured in a video he shared, showing the charred remains of his properties, including his air conditioner, bed, and fridge.

Man's house gets burnt before wedding

The man, identified as @teegi on TikTok, shared the clip of the aftermath, recounting the moment he entered the house to discover the destruction.

His emotional video touched social media users, who flooded the comments section with messages of support and condolences.

Despite the setback, the man revealed that he had decided to proceed with the wedding as planned.

Also, he chose to focus on the positive, stating that the devil tried but failed to ruin his special day.

He expressed gratitude that his wedding had been a huge success, with God being glorified in the end.

In his words:

"7 days to my wedding and my house got burnt to ashes. My AC, my bed, fridge, etc. all I can say is it's well. It is well o. The devil tried but couldn’t succeed. In the midst of the storm, we prevailed. MY WEDDING WAS A HUGE SUCCESS AND GOD WAS GLORFIED."

Reactions as man's house gets burnt before wedding

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@☆♡ Praise said:

"Praising God in the midst of storm may God answer ur prayers."

@OfficialFeddie said:

"The fact that you bless God in the midst of this a better chapter had opened for you in Jesus name amen."

@AB_Sunday said:

"Even devil go first shock. Your testimony is going to be loud, cos praising God in the midst of a storm is divine."

@Precious Pearl reacted:

"God is preparing you for a more befitting place. You may not understand it now but when God finally gets you to his desired location for you, your Halleluyah shall be loudest. Have faith my brother. God knows best and he'll do that which is best for you."

@GOD'S GIRL REBEKITA reacted:

"Hmmmm. We can’t complain as believers. All we say is thank you God for the life of your son and please God restore all that your son has lost in multiple folds in Jesus name. Amen."

@Queen Daniel said:

"Father we thank you ooo. hmmmmm this is exactly what I did November 14th. I went straight to church and thanked for the situation that faithful day. God, you remain my God."

@Thelma, Bristow Legal added:

"Isn’t it beautiful that all these difficulties are transient? I know we serve a faithful God. He is able to restore you, compensate you and add a handsome bonus for this temporary inconvenience. You’ll sing this same song but with lots of joy and even more gratitude."

See the post below:

Man loses his home to fire

