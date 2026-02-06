A Nigerian lady mentioned the three unusual items she carried to the NSPPD Lagos Conference hiolding at TBS, Onikan

She posted a video explaining why she carried those particular items for the programme and expressed her excitement

Her video caught people’s attention as many spoke about the Pst Jerry Eze’s event, as they took to the comments to share their thoughts

A lady attending the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) Lagos Conference showed three items that she carried to the programme

The lady and her sister were getting set to go to the Tafawa Balewa Square where the 2026 NSPPD prayer conference was set to take place.

On her TikTok page @westwardprincess showed how she prepared for the event that was slated for 9 pm on Friday, February 6, 2025.

She noted that they were leaving their houses by size, adding that they were late already.

In the TikTok video, the lady revealed that she was going to the conference with her prayer journal, prayer points and printed pictures.

She said:

"We are on our way for the NSPPD Nigeria prayer conference. We're leaving our house now and it starts by 9. This is 6 o'clock and we're so late. I'm sure it's very crowded by now.

"We have our prayer points here. my prayer book, and pictures. We printed some pictures. We're going to pray over everything, guys. Tell your friends, your mum, your dad, your brother, your sister, your girlfriend, your boyfriend, your bestfriend and every body. Even those you've not spoken to, tell them.

"NSPPD Nigeria conference is today. You guys should pull up, let's pray. Hell is going to be on fire today. Honestly I'm so excited because I haven't been attending. I've missed the other ones because I wasn't in Nigeria the other time.

"I am not missing this one. This is my first one basically. I'm always streaming but this time, we're going to be there live at TBS, Tafawa Balewa Square. You have to come early so you can have seats."

Giving an update, she added:

"Omo we’re here rn & we contact find seats for an hour, we’re just standing somewhere upstairs."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady attending NSPPD conference

In a related story, a lady shared why she stopped watching Hallelujah Challenge over a prayer raised by Pastor Eno Jerry while Tonto Dikeh was seen serving at the NSPPD conference.

