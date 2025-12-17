A UK-based Nigerian man who applied for a US visa in London last month has disclosed that his application was denied

He narrated his awkward experience with the female visa officer, who he claimed did not ask him any questions or offer an explanation

The man shared his story in reaction to the news of the US adding Nigeria to the list of countries facing travel restrictions

A Nigerian man, @MaziGomez_, based in the UK, has narrated his awkward US visa interview experience.

The diasporan shared his story following the news of the US adding Nigeria to the list of countries slapped with travel restrictions.

A Nigerian man who had his US visa interview in London says his visa was denied. Photo Credit: (@MaziGomez_)

Source: Twitter

Man's awkward US visa interview experience

@MaziGomez_, who had his US visa interview in London, said the female visa officer denied him without asking him any questions or offering an explanation.

He added that she never went through the supporting documents he had brought. He attributed his visa denial to his Nigerian nationality. The man's experience, as shared on X, read:

"Went for US visa interview in London last month. When it got to my turn, the lady said my visa has been denied this time and handed me a rejection letter. No question. No explanation. She didn’t even look at all the supporting documents I went with.

"I knew immediately it was because I’m Nigerian."

A man says his US visa was denied, despite being interviewed in London. Photo Credit: (@MaziGomez_)

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

Man's US visa experience in London sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's experience below:

@timothyryback1 said:

"Did u mention our jollof rice, best in Africa and afrobeat tho."

@Quazim11 said:

"It’s not because you a Nigerian it is because majority of you who got America visa from UK never returned after moving to States with tourist visas. They have records and they are denying you based on that. Telling us you were denied visa without talking to you is a lie."

@Nobleorji said:

"My brother was granted visa last week. Stop your drama. Stop deceiving yourself. US have nothing against us. The issue is regarding fake documents and people over staying. Not even government drama. Do Zimbabwe has Islamic extremist ? No . But they are on the list."

@Kingprece_ said:

"Bro, no question asked? That's almost impossible, they'll definitely ask you a few ones."

@didi_Nzute1 said:

"So sorry about that mate, same thing happened to a friend that went for interview in Lagos.

"His mom and siblings are in US, yet they rejected him."

@emiroflagos said:

"Same thing happened to me last month. No questions, nothing. I knew this hard already started from the moment Trump declared Nigeria a country of concern."

@IgweSma said:

"Nigeria passport na something else . .. France did same to me . After holding my application for 45 days only to say they are not sure I will leave the members states when my visa expire."

Man denied US visa, shares experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who was denied a US visa had recounted his experience.

In an X post, the applicant, Eddy Young, said his application was swiftly denied even when his documents were not checked.

Eddy said the officer who attended to him asked only one question before proceeding to deny him the US visa. He argued that a percentage of the US visa application fee should be refunded to the applicant in case of a denial.

Source: Legit.ng