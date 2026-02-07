A Nigerian man who lent his friend N1.5 million to travel abroad has shared how the young man repaid his kindness

He explained that his friend had planned to travel abroad, but the money from selling his car wasn't enough, so he kindly lent him N1.5 million

About three years after his relocation, the young man reached out to him via a phone call, and what ensued afterwards was truly surprising

A Nigerian man has shared how he was repaid in the most unexpected and generous way by a friend he had helped in a time of need

His heartwarming story sparked a serious discussion in the comments about the power of kindness and loyalty.

Man gifted car by abroad-based friend

Identified as @XcessCars on X, the man shared the story of how his friend showed appreciation for a loan he had given him.

His friend had been planning to travel abroad, but was short of funds after selling his car, and the man kindly lent him N1.5 million to cover the costs after he 'begged' for it.

Three years after the friend's relocation, he made contact and surprised the man with a generous gesture.

He sent two cars to Nigeria for the man to sell on his behalf, and to his astonishment, the friend gifted him one of the vehicles, a Lexus.

The man was overwhelmed with emotion as he recounted the story, still in disbelief at the way everything turned out.

In his words:

"In 2020, my guy sold his car to travel abroad, but the money wasn’t complete. He begged me for 1.5m which I lent to him. In 2023, he sent two cars to Nigeria for me to sell for him. I was at Apapa and we were on the phone when he told me the Lexus was mine. I almost went crazy!"

Reactions trail man's experience with abroad-based friend

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Poet said:

"Guy weh i dey squat with,d guy dey do well b4 now e go just carry girl cumm house tell me say make I excuse him till around 12am in the midnight i will be outside,thks to one of my street guy dat accomodate me ystd i wan freeze for inside the cold,how i wan take forget dat favour?"

Chim Emerigo said:

"My guy traveled to UK just last yr. He sold both the family car trying to raise money to complete tuition no one even family couldn't help and I've none the Guy for less than a year I took the risk and gave him 3.5m. By December he paid some I thought am not getting it back oo."

Cronos reacted:

"The math is striking: 1.5m risk → Lexus return. But the real asset isn't the car. It's the relationship that survived the gap between 2020 and 2023 without documentation, updates, or pressure. Most loans die from silence. This one lived because someone chose trust over accounting."

Oluwatosin reacted:

"2020-2023 your friend could now gift you a car? That’s the power of a financially big economy. For him to be able to do that, it means he has reached comfort in 3yrs! This could never happen in Nigeria except he gets into politics or a one time contract. May we have such economy."

Interrand reacted:

"Nothing anyone want tell me, you and your friend are good people. Please be grateful for such a friend in your life, not everyone will have such, I promise you bro."

Mide added:

"I wasn't expecting that ending at all. Bad people don make me see no good in people. You have a very good friend. "out grow your friend una."

