A Nigerian man in his early 40s brought a woman home for the first time after years of family pressure and queries

The middle-aged man's niece shared the moment on social media, describing how the family celebrated with joy and surprise

The trending video sparked online reactions, with many relating to the pressures unmarried men also face

A Nigerian man in his early 40s has stirred reactions online after he brought a woman home following years of pressure from relatives to get married.

The interesting moment was shared on TikTok by a young lady identified as @Amaabackup1, who posted a video capturing the family's celebration and joy.

A Nigerian man finally introduces his woman to the relatives after years of pressure from them. Photo credit: @amaabackup1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, the man, who is her uncle, had remained unmarried for many years and had no children or previous relationships, leading to great concern and pressure from family members.

In the video, the family could be seen celebrating as the man, dressed in red, arrived at the family house in the village.

Nigerian man responds to marriage pressure

Although the wife-to-be was not shown in the video, the TikToker explained that the occasion marked the first time he brought a woman home, which was why the moment was met with excitement and gratitude.

A Nigerian man in his early 40s brings a woman home for the first time after years of family pressure. Photo credit: Tolu Owoeye/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“This is my uncle in red. He is in his early 40s, no babymamas, no babies, no wife. Nothing. And finally this year he brought home a woman,” she wrote. “Finally our prayers have been answered.”

She also pointed out another man in the video, who is in the same age range and happens to be her uncle's close friend. Unlike him, the second man is married with children, making the moment even more surprising for the family.

She said:

"The man packing clothes from the line is also my uncle and they are in the same age range (best friends) he's married with 3 and 1/2 kids. It was really a thing of joy."

Watch the entertaining video below:

Reactions to man succumbing to marriage pressure

Legit.ng collected reactions from Nigerians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

ZUBI stated:

"My uncle did the same and we later found out he arranged it."

Soosu wrote:

"My boyfriend is 45, no kids, never been married, e no know say I no want marriage, make me self waste like another two years before I run."

Nwnjenga commented:

"That's me...39 years old...no wife, no babies, no babymamas...not dating at the moment...

...until I find the right person....I want to be present father to my kids...don't like scattered baby everywhere."

Yung_olliee said:

"So yall see men are also pressured to get married as much as women! But we don’t set ring lights and turn feminists because of it."

Man finally married lady he promised to

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated as her man married her six years after he promised to do so, sparking reactions.

She posted a video about their six-year relationship and how many times they fought in their relationship.

Many reacted to their relationship journey after the lady opened up about their fights in the relationship.

Source: Legit.ng