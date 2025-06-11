A man who applied for a US visa says his application was denied at the US embassy in London, UK

He said what surprised him was that his documents were not even checked by the US embassy official who attended to him

He said he was asked only one question, and after he answered it, he was told his application was not successful

A US visa applicant is not happy about how his application was denied without a detailed check of his qualifications.

He applied for a US visa at the US Embassy in London, the UK, but he did not receive approval for the sought-after travel document.

In an X post, the applicant, Eddy Young, said his application was swiftly denied even when his documents were not checked.

Man shares question he was asked at US visa interview

Eddy said:

"He didn’t even look at documents. Like no single paper left my file."

Eddy said the officer who attended to him asked only one question before proceeding to deny him the US visa.

He said:

"Got asked just one question - how long have you been in the uk and do you have family in the US. Next thing denied. I was shocked!"

Eddy argued that a percentage of the US visa application fee should be refunded to the applicant in case of a denial.

He noted:

"They need to start refunding people a percentage of the money. It’s crazy."

When netizens asked Eddy how he responded to the question, he said he the officer that he has a relative in the US.

US President Donald Trump has tightened control on immigration.

Source: Getty Images

He said:

"Bro I said how long for and that I have an aunty in the us (my mum sister) next thing I heard was I’m sorry you have been denied. I was stunned! Like I have a bunch of document in my hand and you didn’t look at any of them!"

Reactions as man shares how his US visa application got denied

@Thayodafidi said:

"What were your answers?"

@nuru_barca said:

"When I did mine, the guy did the same thing. Make them hold their country, I am not that dashing them hard earned money again."

@seglon said:

"I spent about 3 minutes conversing with the VO and my wife. We spoke about our ties in the UK, what we do, family members living with us, families in the USA, the reason for our trip, and the itinerary. We got approved, and this was in 2023."

@Berry890FU said:

"They have your details, it's not just about the questions. You filled forms and they have seen your salary etc."

