Nanyah’s friend and choir member shared the last conversation she had with the singer before she died from a snakebite

She posted a screenshot showing the message Nanyah sent to the choir group the night before her unfortunate death.

Many reacted as she shared the plans they both had, as they took to the comments to mourn the classical songstress

A lady has mourned the death of a fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite.

Reacting to the singer’s death, she posted the message Nanyah had sent to their choir group chat the night before she died.

Nanyah's friend shares their last conversation and plans before she died.

Source: Facebook

The young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Snakebite: Choir member shares Nanyah’s last message

On her Facebook page, Sese Bula, Nanyah’s friend and fellow choir member, shared the messages the singer sent to the group on the night before she died.

She also opened up about the plans they had before Nanyah’s unfortunate passing.

Her Facebook post read:

“We were riding high on a wave of excitement and creativity, working on a special project proposed by Mr. Samie, our "Music Director". The group chat was buzzing with energy, and we were all pumped for the upcoming choir series. Ifunanya Nwangene, was beaming with enthusiasm, and her voice was giving chills as she led the song 'Memories' during our Monday rehearsal, the video I posted the other day.

“But what we didn't know was that fate was about to deal us a cruel blow. On Friday evening, Mr. Sammie shared a heartwarming video on our group chat, celebrating his birthday and Sylvia's.

“Ify was the first to comment, followed by Json's hilarious joke that had us all laughing. The conversation flowed until the early hours of the morning, with Ify shining brightly, full of life and energy, we had no idea.

“I was surprised how the group chat became unusually lively and chatty that night, I loved it though, I read through every chat and smiled. Everyone was genuinely happy.

Json even shared funny videos he had made of us during rehearsal, unaware videos, and I couldn't help but laugh, almost everyone did.

“Ify's voice was the soundtrack to our joy, and it was clear she was loving every moment of it. Little did we know, it would be our last conversation, our last laugh together. We were supposed to start shooting yesterday, but fate had other plans, oh Jesus..

“5 of us, Luisita, Paschal, Matthew, Ifunanya, and I, had made other plans, shared dreams, experiences, and laughed together, but now... it's all shattered. The memories of our last sit-out, eating, laughing, and enjoying each other's company, still lingers... Ify sat right beside me, radiating warmth and love. Even though we were tired, none of us was willing to leave, that was the last day of rehearsals for the week...

“I'll never forget her words, her smile, and her beautiful voice. She reminded me often of my strength and beauty, and I'd tell her she's the most beautiful soul I've ever met. Ify, I'll carry your memory with me forever, and our bond will never fade. You may be gone, to a better place I believe, but your spirit lives on in our hearts.

Nanyah's friend posts screenshots of the message she sent on the group chat.

Source: Facebook

Reactions as Nanya's friend mourns her

