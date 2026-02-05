A Nigerian woman shared how she returned home after struggling to secure a sponsored job in the UK post-graduation

She revealed she applied for thousands of jobs and attended many interviews, but none led to employment that would allow her to remain legally

Her emotional video resonated with many online, especially international students facing similar visa and job search challenges abroad

A Nigerian woman has shared an emotional account of returning home after years of struggling to secure a sponsored job in the United Kingdom following her studies.

The woman, identified as Deborah Boms, recounted the heartbreaking experience in a video posted on her social media accounts.

A UK master's graduate Nigerian lady shares an emotional moment she had when she had to return from the UK after no job. Photo credit: @thedemarah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video spotted by Legit.ng, the young lady documented her journey from an excited international student to a graduate forced to return home due to visa and employment challenges.

Lady returns to Nigeria from the UK

Her TikTok video started with an emotional phone call with her parents in Nigeria as she prepared to return home.

The father could be heard saying to her:

"We're waiting for you. We cannot reject our own."

As the video progressed, Deborah revealed the behind-the-scenes struggles that she said were never shown on camera.

A Nigerian woman explains how she returned home after struggling to secure a sponsored job in the UK. Photo credit: @thedemarah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, the pressure of staying in the UK after her graduation without securing a sponsored job nearly cost her everything she had worked for.

She disclosed that she applied for nearly 3,000 jobs and attended 24 interviews in her attempt to find employment that would allow her to remain in the country legally.

“At some point, I stopped counting,” she said. “I made approximately 3,000 job applications, and I went on 24 interviews in the search of a sponsored job. None of them worked out. It just never clicked.”

Deborah explained that while people saw her adjusting to life in the UK, attending school, and eventually graduating, they did not see the emotional and financial toll of the job search.

“What you didn’t see was how close I was to losing everything that I was trying to build,” she added tearfully.

The video struck a chord with many social media users, especially international students and immigrants who said they could relate to her experience.

The emotional video gathered thousands of views and hundreds of comments across YouTube and TikTok.

Watch her TikTok video below:

Watch her full story on YouTube below:

Reactions to lady's immigration story

Many Nigerians praised her courage for sharing her story openly, while others applauded her parents’ reassurance and encouraged her not to see her return home as a failure. Some of the comments are below.

Guyyorubafemboyazeez said:

"The problem is, everyone is running to England. Please you guys should know there are other places in the UK aside England,England is so full I live in Northern Ireland and I promise you jobs are flying everywhere."

Igene Obose said:

"This was me, I returned last year in March. My dear, there is love at home. God is with you."

Lady returns to Nigeria permanently from UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman who relocated to the UK has announced her permanent return to Nigeria after spending years abroad.

Identified on X as @anthea_grace, the lady mentioned her reason for returning.

According to her, she was returning because of the love she felt at home.

Source: Legit.ng