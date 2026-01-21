A UK-based lady who came to Nigeria for the Christmas holiday shared a breakdown of the amount she spent for her trip

She mentioned how much she spent on her flight, outings, gifts, and other expenses, as seen in a TikTok video she posted

According to her video, she spent lesser than what she budgeted before coming, sparking mixed reactions from many

A Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom shared how much she spent when she came home for Christmas.

She said she had budgeted £3,000 approximately N5.7 million for her three-week trip to Nigeria.

Lady reveals what she spent in Nigeria

In a TikTok video by @livvy_cleo, the lady mentioned how much she finally spent and gave a breakdown of her expenses.

Her flight cost her £928 (about N1.8m) for a round trip, which she booked in May against December 2025.

She said gifts for family and friends cost £600.77 (about N1.1m), while for activities and entertainment, she spent £990 (1.8m).

The video was captioned:

"The most expensive trip everr, visiting Nigeria ain’t for the faint hearted 😪😪 huge difference compared to my @LivingWithLivvy🇬🇧 trip. Nigeria trip budget Travel budget."

See her full cost breakdown in her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail UK-lady’s expenses in Nigeria

Many who came across the lady's video shared their opinion about her expenses.

@weezy_o said:

"This is a decent budget. Definitely there was no clubbing that’s what people spend on and overpriced Airbnb.One bottle of casamigos alone is 800k."

@Aaliyah said:

"Huh? Not everyone buys a whole bottle. Only in Nigeria when people hear clubbing it’s mandatory to get a table and spend millions."

@Blessing Adegboye said:

"Avoiding accommodation costs helped you stick to budget. Amazing!"

@Zika | Step Board Instructor said:

"I didn’t finish spending what I took in September cos my brother literally paid for almost everything I did. Most money was spent on gifting cos the amount of money I gave out was quite insane."

@_m.a.t.t.j.a.y_ said:

"Too little my dear, but please send me the balance. Let's finish the budget."

@Jxt.Me said:

"Send the balance come, make i balance everything."

@Boluwatife said:

"A good time in Naij is priceyyyy. Great breakdown."

@Zilbis said:

"I was thinking of saving £10k that’s too much ?idk man things are expensive in naija."

@Phoebe said:

"perfect. i heard some people are spending 6-10k pounds."

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

