A Nigerian woman has sparked mixed reactions on social media after sharing an update on the construction of her dream home.

What caught the attention of many was when she showed the building being framed with wood.

A Nigerian woman causes reactions after sharing an update on building her dream house with a wood frame.

The lady shared the video montage on TikTok, documenting her family's journey from acquiring an empty plot of land to watching their house take shape.

The video quickly gained attention, with many viewers expressing surprise and curiosity over the use of wood in the construction process, just like they do in the USA and Canada.

Nigerian woman builds dream home with wood

In the video, the woman described the early stages of the project as slow and frustrating. According to her, progress initially stalled due to inspections and paperwork.

A Nigerian woman shows her dream home being built with wooden framing.

In her words:

"When we first got this land, everything felt so slow. Some days it felt like nothing was moving at all."

However, the mood changed once construction officially began.

"The moment they broke the ground, everything changes. One minute the land was bare, and the next minute the framing was already going up," she said.

The clip also featured touching scenes of her and her husband walking through the wooden structure and visualising the layout of their future home. According to her, it was the first time they could truly imagine the rooms, lighting, and space.

Ending the video on a grateful note, the woman thanked God for the progress and gave a special mention to her husband, saying she would never take God’s grace for granted.

Watch the TikTok video below:

After the video sparked reactions and questions from viewers, especially about the use of wood, she clarified in the comment section that the wood was only used for framing.

“The wood is only for framing,” she explained. “Drywall and stucco went up a few weeks after the framing. I hope this answers all the wood questions.”

Reactions to woman's dream home construction

Some of the comments are below.

ASANTE NYARKO wrote:

"This is rich man kiosk."

Uhurunnuel7 said:

"We no get fire service oooo."

Edumaco wrote:

"Avoid fire abeg, please ma make una dey careful."

Sewa.Baby commented:

"All of una saying, wood, fire blabla.,, una no go school….. e yin de wa ya olodo ya to o."

High chief Afuru stated:

"In America, it is call luxury but back here in Nigeria, it is call carabout."

