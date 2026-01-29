A UK-based Nigerian woman went viral after celebrating her mother’s arrival as a solution to high childcare (daycare) costs

She shared a TikTok video showing her mum arriving, captioning it with a reference to £1,300 monthly childcare fees

The post sparked mixed reactions, with some praising her move and others raising concerns about immigration rules

A Nigerian woman living in the United Kingdom has gone viral, sharing her joy over her mother's arrival.

She described her mother's arrival in the country as the perfect solution to the country's high childcare (preschool) costs.

In the short TikTok video shared by @tayeextraa, the mother could be seen arriving at the airport with her luggage. The elderly woman appeared cheerful as she stood at the arrivals section, warmly dressed for the cold weather.

Captioning the video, the UK-based Nigerian woman wrote:

“After they ask me to pay £1300 for childcare monthly, my mama don land.”

Reactions to UK-based lady's happiness regarding childcare

The caption quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom could relate to the challenges of childcare expenses abroad. However, some raised some concerns about the lady's action to involve her mother when it comes to childcare in the UK.

According to Maternity Action, bringing a mother to the UK specifically for unpaid childcare is generally not permitted under standard immigration rules, as she cannot be sponsored as a dependant and visitor visas forbid working, which includes full-time childcare. She may apply for a standard visitor visa (up to 6 months) but must prove she is a genuine visitor with strong home ties.

Some of the comments are below.

Clickbuylove said:

"What if an immigration officer see this and they make it an issue? Is this necessary?"

Topot582 questioned:

"So what happens after 6 months when she has to return?"

Temi commented:

"I will do this for my mum. Whilst she is here, I will be keeping £300 per month to the side for her so I can give her everything when she returns."

Keynes Braider wrote:

"This caption should not put others for trouble ooo, welcome mama."

Don-Lebzie stated:

"Left to me, grandma will nuture the kids but she can't teach the critical knowledge for their development. I get that nursery is very expensive and some can't help/afford it."

Watch the video below:

